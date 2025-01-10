HHBN, U.S. Army South welcomes new leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), conducted a change of responsibility ceremony on January 10, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, marking the transition of senior enlisted leadership within the battalion.



Command Sgt. Maj. Deitra Alam relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Honsinger in a ceremony presided over by HHBN commander, Lt. Col. Laura Hamilton.



During the ceremony, Hamilton highlighted the significant contributions of Alam while welcoming Honsinger and his Family to the battalion.



“Today, we bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Deitra Alam, a leader who has profoundly shaped this battalion and our organization,” Hamilton said. “For seven months, I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside her, and I can confidently say that she is the embodiment of what a command sergeant major should be: a mentor, a guide, and an unwavering advocate for Soldiers.”



Hamilton expressed her enthusiasm for working with Honsinger.



“To Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Honsinger, wife Adriana, and son Paul, welcome to the team,” Hamilton exclaimed. “I am excited to work alongside you and your Family as we continue to lead this battalion together. Your reputation for excellence and dedication precedes you, and I have no doubt that you will bring incredible energy and vision to this role.”



Honsinger addressed Hamilton, promising dedication and transparency in his new role.



“There will be many unique challenges we will come across, I am sure. It is obvious that you love what you do and are consistently striving to improve the organization. I will always provide honesty and 100% effort.”



Honsinger also expressed his admiration in his initial impression of the Soldiers of USARSOUTH and his gratitude for Alam’s leadership.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Alam, it is an honor and privilege to get to know you and follow you in this position,” he said. “Thank you for being the standard of what a servant leader looks like.”



Alam, reflecting on her tenure, thanked the Soldiers of HHBN for their hard work and dedication.



“If time were of no consideration, I would name every Soldier in the Battalion and say thank you, but it is, so I won’t, but please Spartans, just know I appreciate each and every one of you,” Alam said with admiration. “I am proud to have been a Spartan, proud to have been a member of this team.”



The ceremony highlighted the enduring tradition of military leadership transitions, ensuring continuity and excellence in service. HHBN Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members attended the event, paying tribute to the outgoing and incoming leaders.

