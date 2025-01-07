NAS Pensacola Recognizes Naval Security Forces for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Photo graphic highlighting some of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Photo graphic highlighting some of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) produced for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Jan. 9, 2025. NSF personnel at NAS Pensacola are responsible for protecting the service members, civilian employees, families and visitors who come through the installation’s gates each day. Their duties range from securing entry control points and conducting patrols to responding to emergencies and enforcing regulations. Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, observed annually Jan. 9, provides an opportunity for the public to recognize and thank those in the law enforcement community for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo graphic by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola recognized their Navy Security Forces (NSF) team Jan. 9 for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, highlighting their critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the installation.



NSF personnel at NAS Pensacola are responsible for protecting the service members, civilian employees, families and visitors who come through the installation’s gates each day. Their duties range from securing entry control points and conducting patrols to responding to emergencies and enforcing regulations.



They also safeguard areas of public interest onboard the installation such as the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, Fort Barrancas, Barrancas National Cemetery and other facilities and events that draw thousands of visitors annually.



“Our Naval Security Forces are the backbone of our safety efforts at NAS Pensacola,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman. “They serve with unwavering commitment to protect our service members, their families and everyone who visits our installation. Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and we recognize their dedication and

thank them for their service.”



The NSF team at NAS Pensacola consists of both military and civilian personnel who work around the clock to ensure the installation remains secure. In addition to daily duties, they conduct regular training exercises with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to maintain readiness for various security scenarios.



“The mission of Naval Security Forces goes far beyond just enforcing the rules,” said NAS Pensacola Security Officer Lt. David Hazenfield. “We are here to create a safe environment where everyone on the installation can focus on their duties. It’s a responsibility we all take every day.”



As the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” where all Navy and Marine Corps aviation personnel begin their training, NAS Pensacola relies on its security forces to protect critical assets. The efforts of the NSF team ensure the installation continues to operate smoothly while providing a safe environment for all who live at, work on and visit the installation.



Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, observed annually Jan. 9, provides an opportunity for the public to recognize and thank those in the law enforcement community for their service and sacrifice.



“We are incredibly grateful for the professionalism and vigilance our Navy Security Forces demonstrate every day,” said Newman. “Their presence is a constant reminder that safety is a shared responsibility, and we’re proud to have such a dedicated team protecting NAS Pensacola.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the

headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).