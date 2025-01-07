91st Operations Group welcomes new commander

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. --

Col. Mike Suden assumed command of the 91st Operations Group from Col. James Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Minot AFB, North Dakota, July 10.



Suden now commands a group of three missile squadrons and an operations support squadron. He is responsible for the safe, secure and reliable operations of 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles operated from 15 remote missile alert facilities in support of missile field activities dispersed over 8,500 square miles. Those in attendance at the ceremony included families of both commanders, support staff and Rough Riders of the 91st OG.



“Serving the 91st OG has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” said Schlabach, who commanded the 91st OG before assuming command of the 91st MW. “The men and women of this organization go above and beyond every single day to execute the most critical mission.”



The 91st OG is the operational backbone of the 91st MW. With its four squadrons, the 91st Operations Support Squadron, and the 740th, 741st and 742nd Missile Squadrons, the group continues to be an essential component of the U.S.’s deterrent force, maintaining Minot's missiles in a safe, secure and operational state.



“I’m happy to be back,” said Suden, who served as director of operations for the 91st OSS and 742nd MS in 2015. “I’m looking forward to getting back on alert, getting back in the mission to support our OG in any way I can.”

