Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. --

Pride Month takes place each June, giving Americans an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals to society. During this month, the significant contributions made to the Air Force by LGBTQI+ service members are acknowledged and honored by the Department of the Air Force.



The U.S. Air Force brings together people from all over the world, with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences, resulting in a diverse environment for Airmen serving together.



“Pride is a time to recall the trials the LGBTQI+ community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought and continue to fight for full equality,” said Senior Airman David Becker, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueling mechanic.



Recognition for marginalized groups within a diverse community, such as the Air Force, is crucial to creating an accepting environment for all.



“I joined the Air Force in 1998,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander. “The Air Force I entered was a lot different than the Air Force we have today. Our adversaries are different, our Airmen think differently, our nation thinks differently and we have evolved, and thank goodness we have.”



Throughout U.S. military history, the LGBTQI+ community has faced challenges from policies, which explicitly banned gay men and women from the ranks. Some policies prevented same-sex relationships and prevented individuals from serving in the U.S. military, as this was considered a cause for discharge or disqualification from service.



Given the LGBTQI+ community’s history with the military, leaders feel it's important to acknowledge past actions and the progress that has been made since then.



“The Department of the Air Force leaders have strived, since that time, to foster a culture based on inclusion, where all people are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their political views, color of their skin or sexual orientation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander.



Excluding individuals from defending the United States based on identity or personal aspects of their lives only hurts the military by excluding individuals who are willing and fit to fight.



“The Department of the Air Force is determined to provide a professional, innovative and globally competitive work environment, where all qualified Americans can serve their country and continue to defend those freedoms,” affirmed Jensen.

