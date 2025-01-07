Fort Stewart Garrison CSM Ely G. Capindo Relinquishes Responsibility

On a crisp cool morning, military members and local civic leaders gathered at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Stewart to honor Garrison Command Sergeant Major Ely Capindo as he embarks on a new chapter in his distinguished career. The formal Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony was a poignant tribute to a leader whose dedication and service has left a significant mark on the Soldiers and families at Fort Stewart.

The ceremony kicked off with the procedural passing of the garrison colors which is the traditional way to transfer command and responsibility. Remarks were then given by the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin, who praised and thanked the outgoing senior leader for all his support.

“Sergeant Major Capindo always told the hard truths, “He said “That is the type of leader he is.”

Following Austin’s remarks, Capindo spoke and shared his thoughts about his two years of service to the Fort Stewart community. While addressing the crowd, his voice filled with emotion as he thanked his fellow soldiers, the leadership at Fort Stewart, and his family for their unwavering support throughout his career.



“Your professionalism and dedication created an environment where our military can be successful,” he said. “Whether you’re a military member, or a civilian we are one team and we live by the Army Core Values.”

The event concluded as community and military members said their goodbyes and farewells to the outgoing senior leader and his family. Capindo, who has served for over 24 years in the U.S. Army, is known for his unwavering commitment to his troops and his exemplary leadership.



As Capindo prepares for his next assignment, the impact of his service at Fort Stewart will be felt for years to come.



“It’s bittersweet to leave,” Capindo said. “I’ve built these relationships with the community, as well as the civilian workforce, Soldiers and their families. It will be rough leaving here but just like the song says, ‘the Army goes rolling along.’”

