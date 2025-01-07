Fort McCoy 2024 year in review: Second half of year sees new leadership, training exercises, continued construction (October-December)

After a first half of the year with extensive construction projects going on and a historic rail movement and many types of training going on, the second half of 2024 at Fort McCoy continued to build on that foundation of activity.



Throughout the second half of 2024, Fort McCoy saw several large Army Reserve exercises take place, numerous troop projects were completed, and the start of yet another large construction project began. Here’s a continued look at main stories and events through the rest of 2024 at Fort McCoy.



OCTOBER

— Another Soldier, once missing in action, has made it home to Wisconsin.



Dozens of family members, military members, and community members gathered together Oct. 1, 2024, at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, Wis., to honor the return of Pvt. Robert L. Skaar to his hometown 79 years after he was killed in action in France during World War II.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) posted Sept. 5 in a press release that “U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, 18, of La Crosse, Wis., killed during World War II, was accounted for June 7, 2024.”



Additionally, the release stated, “In early 1945, Skaar was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 222nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division. On March 10 (1945) Skaar was killed in action while his unit was on patrol near Wildenguth, France. The Germans never reported Skaar as a prisoner of war, and his remains were not immediately recovered.”



So, for 79 years, it was mainly unknown what happened to Skaar. The release states the history of how the search for Skaar took place as well as how he was identified in 2024.



— Several family members of fallen World War II Soldier Pvt. Robert L. Skaar made a special visit to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area on Sept. 30, 2024, to not only tour the area but also donate a uniform of Skaar’s to the Fort McCoy History Center at the area.



The family members were in Wisconsin for the funeral service for Skaar, which took place Oct. 1 in La Crosse, Wis. Skaar had been recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and after 79 years was being returned to his hometown of La Crosse.



The family members visiting the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area were Skaar’s nieces and nephews from southern Illinois. The uniform they brought to donate was not one Skaar had actually worn, but rather one the Army provided as a final uniform for the graveside service.



“We wanted to see that his uniform was donated somewhere, and his story would be told instead of the uniform being interred with him,” said John Cauble, Skaar’s nephew from Dongola, Ill.



John was visiting the area with his brother Scott Cauble of Cobden, Ill.; sister Sandra Dillow, also from Cobden; sister Ginger (GiGi) Hurt of Elkton, Ky., and sister Cheri Honey of Ullin, Ill.



Honey is the oldest of the siblings who were part of the visit. She said she was glad to be able to visit Fort McCoy as well as to be able to experience the honors being given to her uncle.



“Makes me glad that I’m an American, and it makes me realize that freedom is not free,” Honey said.



— Entering the fifth month since the start of the fiscal year (FY) 2023 Transient Training Troops Barracks Project, also called the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, the construction of the 60,000-plus-square-foot building has reached 10 percent completion.



The contractor, L.S. Black Constructors, has made continuous progress on the project, to include beginning the installation of steel framework on Sept. 18.



Since May 13, construction the fourth, $27.3 million barracks project have been in high gear by the contractor who was awarded the project in February. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.



— Fort McCoy completed another busy year supporting troop training with 73,991 troops training at the installation in fiscal year (FY) 2024.



The FY 2024 number is less than the 86,090 troops who trained on post during FY 2023 and the 77,411 troops who trained at the installation in FY 2022. The lower total for FY 2024 is largely due in part to units not completing their annual training at Fort McCoy because of other Army commitments, said Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch.



“Numbers from FY 24 dropped due reduced training attendance of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) and 33rd IBCT for both annual training and battle assembly training,” Sharp said. “Many 33rd IBCT units are currently deployed, and 32nd IBCT Soldiers attended a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.”



Sharp said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Training statistics also reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.



— The Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility is one of several organizations on Fort McCoy that provides direct support to troops, and in fiscal year (FY) 2024 the facility had a “great year” supporting those troops, said the facility’s Property Book Officer Thomas Lovgren.



“This Central Issue Facility (CIF) is a newer one that was built … at a cost of approximately $9 million, and it’s 62,548 square feet,” Lovgren said. “We typically do about between $30 and $40 million worth of CIF transactions annually, which equates to about 400,000 to 500,000 pieces of equipment being issued out and turned in each year.”



For FY 2024, Lovgren said the CIF completed 19,212 transactions, which was $37.07 million worth of transactions.



“Through the work completed in this facility, we also had a transportation cost avoidance savings of $438,725,” Lovgren said.



The current Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility opened in September 2015 after months of construction, setup, and hard work, Lovgren said. In the years since the new CIF has been opened, tens of thousands of transactions have taken place there. He said customers have plenty of space to process through and receive equipment, and more.



— During fiscal year 2024, nearly 74,000 troops trained at Fort McCoy in a variety of venues, and through that whole year the Fort McCoy food-service team was there making sure those troops had all the food supplies they needed.



“The installation’s food-service team always makes sure those needs are met,” said Jim Gouker with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office (FPMO).



The FPMO and the LRC Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO); the full food-service contractor DCT Inc.; and food suppliers, such as Sysco Foods of Baraboo, Wis., make up the Fort McCoy food-service team.



“The SSMO is one of the busiest organizations during any large training event,” said Andy Pisney in previous articles. Pisney worked as the installation food program manager until recentlt before moving to a new position.



The SSMO orders, receives, and distributes all food and rations necessary for each exercise as well as for units conducting weekend, extended combat, or annual training, Gouker said. The SSMO also oversees the installation central fuel facility. SSMO staff pull dual duty at both building 490 where they unload, store, and issue rations, and they also unload fuel and maintain the Central Fuel Point at building 3010.



During FY 2024, with support from other members of the team, the SSMO put up some impressive support numbers, Gouker said.



For food service in FY 2024, excluding three major exercises, the SSMO supported training with Class I in the following quantities: Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), 8,684 meals; Kosher meals, 38; Halal meals, 118; Sun Meadow meals, 6,580; Unitized Group Rations (UGRs), 1,450 cases; UHT milk, 2,506 cases; bagged ice, 1,238 bags; and additional enhancements such as cereal, fresh fruit, salad mix, and salad dressings.



— Fort McCoy held its 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month observance Oct. 10, 2024, in building 905 at Fort McCoy where dozens of installation community members attended to hear Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez as well as enjoy some traditional cultural cuisine at no cost to the attendees.



“Thank you everybody for coming here today,” Baez-Ramirez said. “As we look at today's society, it is great that we are here celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Not only for throughout history, all of the things that Hispanic Americans have done for our military, all of the contributions that Hispanic Americans have brought to the military, but also to all of the changes that that has brought to our society.



“As we look at the future, and we look at our community internally, the actions that many of these Soldiers, many of these officers, and many of these Soldiers took years ago, was the first step to start closing the bridge and closing the gap that we still see in society today,” the colonel said. “The reason why the military celebrates Hispanic Heritage, Asian Pacific Heritage Month, and all of these other celebrations, is because still in today’s society, we have to remind people that even if the color of our skin is different, even if we look different, we have a common goal.”



— National Fire Prevention Week 2024 took place from Oct. 6-12, and October is also National Fire Prevention Month. During this time, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Fire Department took advantage of the observances to further inform the post community about fire safety.



“The theme for this year is ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You,’” said Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig with the DES Fire Department, referring to the National Fire Protection Agency’s (NFPA) theme on fire prevention for 2024.



— The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) with support from other Fort McCoy organizations and personnel held a special visit Oct. 15, 2024, for DFMWR sponsors on post.



The nearly 30 visitors received a bus tour, lunch, and a stop at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, a stop at the installation simulations training complex areas, and more, DFMWR officials said.



The post has also held similar past visits. DFMWR personnel state the visit is a “special day” to thank sponsors who supported events serving MWR and the Fort McCoy community throughout the year.



Sponsors help DFMWR with many events throughout the year on Fort McCoy. They support the annual tree-lighting event every December, the Army Birthday Celebration, and many more.



During their stop at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, they got to review Army and Fort McCoy history while fall colors were around Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the entire area was at near peak. The group saw the park, the plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center where they were led by Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell.



— Fort McCoy held its 2024 National Disability Employment Awareness Month observance Oct. 15, 2024, in building 905 at Fort McCoy with the therapy team of Jancee Doemel and Brutus the Mini Pig as the main presenters.



Doemel and Brutus have been regular attendees in the past at Fort McCoy events, including for unit functions as well as Fort McCoy’s Armed Forces Day Open House every year.



Senior Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist Jaime Herrera with the Army Reserve Equal Employment Opportunity Office at Fort McCoy opened the event discussing the importance of the observance.



— Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and senior commander for Fort McCoy, took time out Oct. 30, 2024, to visit several areas of Fort McCoy Garrison and visit with garrison personnel.



Ricciardi visited the Range Management Branch with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS).



DPTMS Range Management Branch includes Range Operations, Range Safety, Range Scheduling, Range Fire Desk, and Range Maintenance. The team who works in these areas has a lot of space to manage.



Fort McCoy has 31 live-fire ranges, 17 of which are automated or instrumented; 21 artillery firing points; 12 mortar firing points; and an 8,000-acre impact area, DPTMS officials said. Ranges supporting collective live-fire training include two multipurpose training ranges, a convoy live-fire range, an infantry platoon and squad battle course, three multipurpose machine-gun ranges, two live-fire shoot houses, and a live-fire breach facility.



— On Oct. 22, 2024, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conducted a prescribed burn at Range 29, marking a key step in preparing the area for military training come next spring.



The burn on Range 29 began at approximately 10 a.m. and was completed in the afternoon.



Conducting burns prior to training season can reduce the chance of wildfires and their spread.



“This range has been under construction for over three years and will be used starting next spring,” Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel said. “The majority of our prescribed burns happen in the spring; conditions are normally better. This fall, with the extended drought, we are seeing “spring-like” conditions which isn’t normal, but we are trying to take advantage while we can and get a head start on the ranges for next spring.”



— Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, along with other garrison command team members, held a pair of town hall meetings Oct. 24 in building 905 at Fort McCoy.



This was the second town hall meeting for Baez since taking command of the garrison in July.



During the meeting, Baez reviewed a variety of subjects and news. One of the first items discussed was about an upcoming Defense Organizational Climate (DEOC) survey for the workforce.



“You will receive an email (soon) with our DEOC survey. Does everybody know what a DEOC survey is? Who does not know? All right, so for the benefit of everybody, just going to throw it out there,” Baez said. “Our DEOC survey is the tool, the mechanism that the Army utilizes to get a sense for how the environment and units are working.



“So even though the DEOC surveys are volunteer, I am asking please and encouraging everybody to participate in the DEOC survey,” Baez said. “This is one of the methodologies that I have, and the command team have to see what is happening around the workforce. I know that a lot of time people do not feel comfortable coming forward and bringing up concerns, and the DEOC survey is one method that you can use to do that.”



— U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy was among many garrisons that recently earned the Army Superior Unit Award for mission excellence in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez officially presented the award to the garrison during a townhall meeting Oct. 24, 2024, in building 905.



“As you look around, we have civilians who have been here for a long time because they love their job, and they do it very, very well,” Baez said. “Thank you for your service. … As an organization, the Army changed in their practice, in their policies. … Many installations across the globe shut down and closed and stopped doing what they were doing. … Fort McCoy continued to work. We had some diminished capacity in some sections, but Fort McCoy did not shut down.



“Fort McCoy did not close the gates, did not close the door. Why?” Baez said. “Because we have people who are committed. Because we had the space to take the measures that we could take to do the separation between people. … This award is for every one of you. So, a big round of applause.”



The citation for the award states fully what the award was all about.



“Army Superior Unit Award. By order of the Secretary of the Army, United States Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, demonstrated superior performance and devotion to duty from Feb. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021,” the citation states. “United States Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, conducted an exceptionally difficult and challenging mission under extraordinary circumstances that resulted in safe communities and preservation of lives across the Coulee Region, including Sparta, Tomah, Black River Falls, and Fort McCoy, consisting of 37 tenant units and 1,500 Soldiers and Department of Army civilians.



NOVEMBER

— The fiscal year 2023 Transient Training Troops Barracks Project, also called the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, is now 14 percent complete, said Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.



As of Nov. 12, 2024, workers with contractor L.S. Black Constructors were putting in more steel framing and building the skeleton of the new barracks. At the beginning of October, the barracks was 10 percent complete.



In a Nov. 8 update, Butts wrote about the ongoing work to the eventual 60,000-plus-square-foot building.



“Structural steel deliveries are ongoing,” Butts wrote. “Decking and rebar placement continues on the south wing of the building. Stairs have been installed on the south side.



“Steel erection continues in the center section of the building. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in at the center section of the building is close to complete. And rebar installation to start in the center section,” Butts wrote.



— Michael Charette, also known as Laughing Fox, with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa shared his people’s history through story and music during his presentation for the 2024 Fort McCoy Native American Heritage Month observance Nov. 19 at Fort McCoy.



Charette is a Native American storyteller and flutist. He also gave the presentation for this monthly observance at Fort McCoy in 2023.



During his presentation, Charette told stories and played music for the dozens in attendance.



“The last time I was here, I believe the staff sergeant had presented … that indigenous folks started coming over here some 35,000 years ago,” Charette said. “We started across that land bridge. But when I say this to my elders back home, they very much tell us that … that’s their story of how this place was populated. Because we, as indigenous people, have all of our own creation stories that were gifts from us by the creator and by the spirits to help guide us along our path.



“And a lot of times they'll even tell me that, you know, there are more tracks going the other way,” Charette said. “As they had found things like tobacco inside of Egyptian mummies, a new world crop … wild rice as well, another new world crop. So, there’s a lot of questions out there, and it seems like the more of the facts come out, the more our history changes, the more that we look at it.



— Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, Deputy Commanding General — Support for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., visited Fort McCoy on Nov. 12-14, 2024, to learn more about the installation



According to planners for the visit with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, the main purpose of the visit, which was alternately named a “terrain walk,” was to inform the major general “on Fort McCoy’s large-scale mobilization operations sustainment capabilities and shortfalls through 2030.”



Brennan’s main day of activity on post was Nov. 13, where he had a full day of visiting sites, meeting with installation personnel, and much more.



His day on Nov. 13 started out at building 2000 with a teleconference meeting and then a sustainment overview brief with a full conference area of Soldiers and personnel from the installation. This briefing lasted 90 minutes and gave the leader a detailed overall look at capabilities at Fort McCoy.



Joining Brennan at the overview briefing were Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, 181st MFTB Commander Col. Charles Wells, Fort McCoy Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, and many other unit leaders and directorate personnel from Fort McCoy.



Following the overview briefing, Brennan then went to visit several areas and training venues on post. This included visiting the installation rail areas.



— Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting.



The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy.



Officials at the meeting noted the collaboration is helpful in filling jobs at Fort McCoy, and also helps people like military family members learn about opportunities for employment.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



— Preparation and beginning work has started for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19. The contract duration is scheduled for

completion in 1,260 calendar days.



BlindermanPower is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project.



For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



According to the project description in the contract, the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.



“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months. When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonal requirements of training … Army Reserve Soldiers. In order to conserve as much energy as possible, while also decreasing the funding necessary to field extended utility costs, this

building will be deactivated when it is not being used for training.



— During November 2024, the second month of fiscal year 2024, Fort McCoy supported thousands of troops training from several Army Reserve units as well as others in institutional training.



Among the larger units training at McCoy was the 687th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is headquartered in Wausau, Wis., and has sub-units throughout Wisconsin as well as Ohio.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) officials said the 687th brought more than 450 Soldiers for training, covering a wide variety of training.



Another Army Reserve unit, the 389th Engineer Battalion, which is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, also sent nearly 500 Soldiers to train at Fort McCoy during November 2024.



DECEMBER

— Fort McCoy community members participated in the 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5 at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



Hundreds gathered to celebrate the annual event, which signals the start of the holiday season for the installation.



This year’s celebration featured not only the iconic tree lighting but also an array of festive activities, including holiday crafts for children, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a short play featuring the Grinch and citizens of Whoville.



“We celebrate our strong sense of community, the bonds we share, and the spirit of giving that makes this time of the year so special,” said Karla Rynes, Business and Recreation Division Chief. Rynes welcomed attendees also saying “it’s time to come together as a community and spread joy, warmth, and cheer.”



The ceremony also included remarks from the Garrison Command Team. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez emphasized the importance of community and gratitude during the holidays.



“It’s a special evening for all of us here at Fort McCoy because this marks the official start of the holiday season,” Baez said. “We always have things to be thankful for, and this is a great opportunity to gather outside of the office, outside of work, and get to know each other a little bit better and celebrate the great things we have around us.”



— Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health made a visit Nov. 21 to Fort McCoy to present the 2024 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for Environmental Quality, Individual/Team to the 88th Readiness Division’s Hazardous Materials Centralized Management Team.



Edward Tebo, 88th Readiness Division Environmental Division chief, accepted the award from Borman in a ceremony in building 60 at Fort McCoy. Division officials said this the first time in five years the U.S. Army Reserve has been recognized in the environmental award selection process.



The award shows Tebo led a team across the 19-state region, building a data base so they could access all their materials with QR codes. The development of a centralized hazardous material database by location provided hazardous material inventories for more than 3,000 specific flammable cabinets, rooms, cages, and other hazardous material storage areas.



— Wisconsin’s and Fort McCoy’s 2024 nine-day gun-deer season took place Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, and hunters saw some warmer weather to start the season and ended the season seeing 385 deer harvested.



“We did not get the harvest we were hoping for, but not too terrible either,” said Wildlife Program Manager and Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. I think we had a number of factors that influenced the harvest this year. The warmer weather during the first half of the season, no acorn production forced deer to seek out alternative food sources, the late season (this year was the latest that a gun-deer season can take place, ending in December), the first recorded case of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) on the installation, and not having all the bonus antlerless harvest authorizations purchased through the lottery drawing.”



Entering the 2024 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Luepke said the deer herd was looking plentiful.



“The herd was looking good during the summer with doe-fawn ratios exceeding levels over the past five years,” Luepke said. “The mild winter and abundant acorn crop in fall 2023 really lent itself to deer herd growth.”



Luepke also said little to no acorn production on the installation in fall 2024 was noted by wildlife and forestry staff. It’s difficult to say whether or not that contributed to a lower harvest in 2024 (was 426 in 2023), but it does make a difference.



— Fort McCoy held its 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5 at McCoy’s Community Center at the installation with hundreds of post members joining in on the official kickoff of the December holiday season.



The event included the tree lighting, crafts for families and children, and much more, and the event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



DFMWR Business and Recreation Division Chief Karla Rynes emceed the event at McCoy’s and she was like many in Fort McCoy’s 110-year-plus history who led a similar celebration for the holidays.



“Tonight, as we gather together to celebrate the holiday season, it’s time to come together as a community and spread joy, warmth, and cheer,” Rynes said Dec. 5. “It is truly a pleasure to see so many faces, both who live here and new, as we gather to kick off the holiday season as we light this beautiful tree tonight.”



Eighty years ago, in December 1944, the nation was at war and the celebration of Christmas and the holiday season seemingly served as a source of hope and optimism for the future.



“As our nation enters the fourth wartime Christmas, the outlook is definitely brighter,” wrote Col. George M. MacMullin in the Dec. 23, 1944, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy. “Our hopes are higher as a result of brilliant victories on land, on the sea, and in the air in all theaters of action. There is promise of even greater triumphs to come, decisions which we hope will bring the final victory for which all of us have been praying and striving.”



— Throughout December 2024, the work on the fiscal year 2022-funded Transient Training Troop Barracks Project, also referred to as the South Barracks Project, has made continuous progress, and by month’s end has surpassed being 60 percent complete.



The contractor BlindermanPower (Construction) now has the structure at approximately 62 percent complete, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy in his Dec. 20 update on the project, the last update for 2024.



In his update, Green said the contractor continued with a wide variety of construction operations.



“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continued,” Green wrote in the update. “Electrical pulling in wires (and) interior steel stud framing continued. Interior sheet rocking continued. Interior blocking continued. Interior sound batting continued. Interior finishing continued, (and) painting continued.”



Green also wrote that latrine tile work-prep continued, mechanical pad rough-in continued, exterior caulking continued, and work on downspouts and the ceiling grid began.



— An aircrew piloted a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for training Dec. 17, 2024, for some specific training at Fort McCoy.



According to Fort McCoy training officials with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the Black Hawk and crew were with the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment which regularly conducts training at the installation.



— Fort McCoy saw its first significant snow of the winter season Dec. 19-20, 2024, followed by a similar snowstorm Dec. 23, keeping the Fort McCoy snow-removal team busy.



On Dec. 19, according the National Weather Service’s (NWC) La Crosse (Wis.) station, “the first significant winter storm of the 2024-2025 snow season brought a widespread 2 inches to 6 inches of snow with higher amounts from 6 inches to 8 inches in spots.” Fort McCoy received more than 6 inches.



“As the initial band of snow moved from west to east early (Dec. 19) morning, locations in southeast Minnesota reported 1 inch to 3 inches by the morning commute,” the NWS states at https://www.weather.gov/arx/dec1924. “This initial snowfall reached the Mississippi River Valley just in time for the morning commute creating slippery to hazardous travel conditions. Overall initial accumulations of 1 inch to 4 inches were reported through the morning commute.



— Contractors completed electrical work Dec. 10, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires.



