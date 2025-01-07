BACH Announces Open Services for National Day of Mourning

Photo By Justin Moeller | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the National Day of Mourning Thursday, Jan. 9 in honor of James Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th President of the United States. (Photo Illustration) see less | View Image Page

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the National Day of Mourning Thursday, Jan. 9 in honor of James Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th President of the United States.



Open Services, Jan. 9

• BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Inpatient Admissions and Dispositions

• Supporting Emergency Services

• These services remain open 24/7



Open for Scheduled Appointments:

• Radiology’s Ultrasound section

• Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) for scheduled activities



Pharmacy Open:

• Town Center Pharmacy, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and BACH Inpatient Pharmacy



Services Observing the National Day of Mourning

• Outpatient Services: • All outpatient services, including Patient and Soldier primary care and specialty care services, lab, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, Family Advocacy, and Referral Management are unavailable for routine care/services in observance of the National Day of Mourning. The hospital’s Main Pharmacy, Byrd, and LaPointe Pharmacies will be closed.



• For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker. For urgent/emergent care needs, go to the Emergency Center.



• For Expectant Mothers: • Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.



Additional Services

• TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns.



• Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email at http://dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.intransition@health.mil or chat at https://home-c72.niceincontact.com/incontact/chatclient/chatclient.aspx?poc=d836e912-8100-4812-b0da-f124f2894895&bu=4599581. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.



• MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can continue to send messages to their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours. Access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.



Appointments

• To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services will reopen Friday, Jan. 10.

