Lt. Cmdr. Richard D. Harvey Named the 2023 Junior Officer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Richard D. Harvey (right) receives his Junior Officer of the Year award from the Reserve Organization of America for his service at the Office of Naval Research. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Richard D. Harvey)

The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) recently honored Lt. Cmdr. Richard D. Harvey with the 2023 Junior Officer of the Year award for his service at the Office of Naval Research (ONR).



The Outstanding Navy Reserve Junior Officer of the Year Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the characteristics expected from an outstanding military officer. Consideration is given to performance and accomplishments over the last three years.



Harvey served as assistant military deputy to ONR’s Naval Air Warfare and Weapons Department, where he directly supported more than 20 research projects and coordinated 20 reserve officers from across the nation to support the Navy’s future air warfare and weapons needs, while at ONR. He is currently serving at the Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element for the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.



"Receiving this award seems like a capstone achievement of my long career,” said Harvey, who has served his country for almost three decades. “It stands as the most significant public recognition I have ever had the honor to receive, and I am very grateful."



Harvey enlisted in 1991 as a nuclear machinist’s mate. He was selected for an officer program shortly thereafter and, after receiving his degree in nuclear engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he was commissioned as a naval officer in 1996. He went on to fly in F-14s and work on Tomahawk missions. He also attained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University and a doctorate from the University of Tennessee.



According to his nomination, Harvey consistently tackled the most complex science and technology tasks facing the Navy and Marine Corps. He directly contributed to developing a computer model for the TALISMAN project, which integrates radars from multiple independent aviation platforms – a project that helped him earn the 2023 Junior Scientist Officer of the Year award.



Harvey was hand-selected to support the Naval Research Laboratory’s Moisture and Aerosol Gradients/Physics of Inversion Evolution. He was the only reservist to accompany five civilian scientists outfitting a newly constructed 60-foot atmospheric monitoring tower in Barbados.



This project will improve weather and climate predictions by studying how energy and atmospheric constituents exchange between the warm subtropical ocean and the atmosphere.



In the civilian sector, Harvey supports the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a senior nuclear analyst.



"The journey to this moment has been shaped by the incredible individuals I have had the privilege to work alongside, as well as by being fortunate enough to find myself in the right place at the right time,” said Harvey. “This award is not just about me; it represents what can be achieved when talented individuals come together to support one another in pursuit of a common goal.”



The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) is a national, all-service, all-rank organization centered on maintaining a strong national defense capability. ROA, formerly known as the Reserve Officers Association, continues the proud legacy of annually honoring one Navy Selected Reservist as its Junior Officer of the Year.



Cherish T. Gilmore is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.