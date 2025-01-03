USS Benfold Change of Command 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20, 2024. Cmdr. Richard Mayer relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower as commanding officer during a ceremony on the flight deck surrounded by crew, friends and family. “Today, I stand before you for the last time as your captain,” said Hightower as he addressed the crew. “It’s a bittersweet moment for me, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. This was one team, one fight.”



During his 17-month tour commanding Benfold, Hightower conducted operations in the Pacific Ocean, and Bering Sea, and conducted bilateral exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Navy. Hightower commanded Benfold through its scheduled maintenance phase, basic training phase, and transitioned the ship into the sustainment phase in November 2024. Under his leadership, Benfold executed tasking throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility, including two freedom of navigation operations and successful completion of numerous warfare area certifications.



Cmdr. Mayer is a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and most recently served as Benfold's executive officer. “You are the team that keeps us on track and fair in the channel,” said Mayer after assuming command. “You stand ready to preserve the rules-based international order throughout Seventh Fleet and beyond. Let's get to work.”



“I know that this warship is ready to answer all bells,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, as he spoke during the ceremony. “It has a fantastic commanding officer, a fantastic prospective commanding officer, a fantastic command master chief and a fantastic executive officer. Onward with valor.”



Benfold was commissioned in 1996 in San Diego, California entering into the Pacific Fleet where she still patrols. Currently forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, Benfold honors Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Edward Clyde Benfold, who was killed in action during the battle of Bunker Hill in the Korean War. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in September 1952 for heroism above and beyond the call of duty.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 06:10 Story ID: 488734 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Change of Command 2024, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.