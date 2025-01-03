Laulima Navy Spotlight: Sailor Aims to Make Lasting Impact on the Community Through Volunteerism

Photo By Roann Gatdula | Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare to make Genki...... read more read more Photo By Roann Gatdula | Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare to make Genki Balls during the Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making event on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Country Club Village Recreation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. Genki Balls are microbial mudballs that employ Bioremediation, the introduction of living organisms, to enable an environmentally friendly means of removing pollutants from soil and water without negatively impacting or altering the natural ecosystem. ‘Genki’ comes from the Japanese word for healthy, vital, or energetic. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Trevaughn Luncheon wants to make a difference. It’s why he regularly volunteers for activities that make a tangible impact on the environment and the lives of others.



“Volunteering is fulfilling because instead of doing something that will only benefit myself, I can do something that has an immediate benefit and a lasting impact on the community,” said Luncheon, a Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps officer for Region Legal Service Office Northwest Detachment Hawaii (RLSO NW Det. HI).



Since moving to Hawaii in June of 2024 and assuming the role of assistant trial department head at RLSO NW Det. HI, Luncheon has dedicated 18 hours to volunteerism. He joined military volunteers and community members to clean trash from the Pearl Harbor Bike Path, he helped removed invasive vegetation from Haiku Valley and supported Special Olympics athletes. He also participated in a community effort to make 1,000 microbial mud balls that remove bacteria and pollutants from the Salt Lake Waterway. A week later, Luncheon joined other military and community volunteers to the toss the hardened Genki balls into the waterway to purify the ecosystem.



“Our efforts have certainly beautified parts of the island,” Luncheon said. “The clean ups and Genki ball activities are immediate ways that help make our surroundings look better. The Genki balls have microorganisms that improve the ecosystem by enriching and revitalizing the vegetation and improving the odor and appearance of the water in the lake.”



A native of St. Lucia, Guyana, an island in the Caribbean Sea, Luncheon immigrated to New York in 2001 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve (USMCR) three years later. He became a paralegal in 2013 and served in the USMCR until 2016 before accepting his commission into the U.S. Navy.



“I had a love for the military since I enlisted in the Marine Corps and I enjoyed the legal profession since my time as a paralegal,” Luncheon explained. “Being an attorney in the Navy was a perfect way to combine those two things.”



Before moving to Hawaii, Luncheon volunteered for two years with Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida, where he did one-on-one tutoring with adult students working toward their General Educational Development (GED).



“I enjoy making a difference,” Luncheon said. “Whether it’s a clean-up, tutoring or anything else, if I can see that I’m making a positive impact, I feel satisfied.”



Luncheon said his favorite volunteer activity has been the clean-ups.



“I always knew the importance of cleanliness and helping others and I think that’s what makes me do it,” said Lt. Luncheon. “It also allows me to travel to different parts of the island that I otherwise would not go to.”



Luncheon believes his acts of service contribute to a greater sense of duty.



“I believe we should all volunteer in some way,” said Lt. Luncheon. “Giving to others or the community in general gives a sense of purpose and fulfillment, which is very rewarding.”



About Laulima Navy

Laulima Navy is a year-long initiative launched on the Navy’s 249th birthday on Oct. 13, 2024, to reinforce the Navy’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to Hawaii. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Many consider it a privilege to call Hawaii home and seek every opportunity to show how much they treasure this place. Their gratitude takes on greater significance this year as we countdown to the Navy’s 250th birthday on Oct. 13, 2025. As we approach this significant milestone, we are highlighting 250 ways that naval commands and components on the islands of Oahu and Kauai protect and care for the community, the people and the land.