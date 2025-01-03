Island values, global impact

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Alex Diego, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Alex Diego, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo near a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 13, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker enables the USAF’s air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, alllies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin) see less | View Image Page

When Staff Sgt. Alex Diego boards the KC-135 Stratotanker for another mission, he carries more than just the responsibility of an inflight refueler; he carries the values and spirit of his island home.



From the close-knit shores of Guam to the disciplined ranks of the U.S. Air Force, Diego’s journey is a powerful story of cultural pride, personal growth and unwavering family support.



Since enlisting in December of 2015, Diego has worked as a crew chief on the C-17 Globemaster III and the E-3 Sentry before transitioning to his current role. Both positions equipped him with valuable skills and a deep understanding of Air Force operations that would shape him into the dedicated professional he is today.



Diego’s roots are deeply tied to Guam, where he was born and raised with a heritage that is half Chamorro and half Filipino. Life on the island instilled in him a strong sense of community, respect and kindness.



“The island community is incredibly close-knit, where everyone knows each other and even strangers treat you like family,” said Diego. “This sense of unity and support was a cornerstone in my upbringing. The values of respect, kindness and community that I have learned growing up in Guam have stayed with me and continue to influence my career.”



As he matured, Diego sought new challenges. Joining the military wasn’t always part of his plan, but he recalls, “[it] seemed like the right step forward.”



The Air Force offered him an opportunity to grow and develop. Though his family was initially saddened by his decision to leave Guam, they knew Diego would find success wherever life took him.



For Diego, his family's support was what made accomplishing his dreams to serve possible. He credits his Uncle Ed, Aunt Lani Mayo and his parents for teaching him resilience and kindness. Today, his wife, Roey-Rose, is his greatest inspiration.



“She balances her career as an ER Nurse at Tampa General Hospital and studying for her Master’s degree in FNP (Family Nurse Practitioner) at Duke. Despite her demanding schedule, she always finds time to support me and be my best friend,” Diego shares with pride. “Her dedication, strength, and unwavering encouragement inspire me daily to strive for excellence in everything I do.”



The cultural values Diego grew up with—respect and treating others like family—align seamlessly with military life.



“Respect and treating everyone like family are fundamental aspects of my culture,” he explains. “These values fit perfectly within the military.



Respecting your superiors, peers, and subordinates foster a strong sense of camaraderie and trust. Additionally, the island tradition of helping others, whether it’s sharing food or lending a hand, that while seem small can potentially make a huge impact on someone’s day.



Diego’s commitment to these principles strengthens his relationships within his team and contributes to a positive work environment.



To the next generation, he offers valuable advice: “Don’t compare yourself to anyone else because everyone’s journey is unique. Trust in your own path and remember that everything happens for a reason, in its own time.”



Staff Sgt. Alex Diego’s story highlights the importance of cultural pride, family support, and a commitment to growth. His journey demonstrates the powerful impact of integrating personal values into professional life, showcasing how service and community can thrive hand in hand.