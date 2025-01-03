Contracting Training Exercise Prepares Army, Air Force, and RCO-HI for Pacific Pathways Rotations

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The 921st Contracting Battalion and DA civilians from RCO-HI recently conducted a joint Contracting Training Exercise (CTX) with Air Force contracting personnel. This annual event trains contracting detachments to support 25ID, 8TSC, USARPAC, and joint partners with contracting effects throughout the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.



The CTX, held at the 25th Infantry Division's NCO Academy from 9-13 December 2024, covered a range of topics and scenarios, including pre and post award theater support contracting, FOO and GPC procedures, claims and terminations, and LOGCAP support. The exercise began with written scenarios and test questions pulled directly from the 51C list of job aid tasks, as well as questions from RCO-HI's Warrant Board program. Participants then progressed to realistic scenarios, where they were required to generate solutions to historical problems detachments have faced while supporting Pacific Pathways.



A key highlight of the CTX was the visit from Army Contracting Command's Commanding General, MG Douglass Lowrey, who conducted a town hall and shared his vision and intent for the ACC enterprise. MG Lowrey emphasized the importance of two key areas: simplified acquisitions and contract administration. These areas were focal points of instruction during the CTX, due to their recurring nature and significance across the Pacific area of responsibility.



The scenario development and execution of the CTX were led by MSG Albert Huffman, Detachment Bravo NCOIC, and MAJ Peter Hamill, 921st CBn SPO OIC. The team began planning in early August, beginning with staff-led MDMP to develop an approved course of action, timeline, and mission essential task list (METL) crosswalk. This approach ensured that the CTX was nested with both battalion and brigade METL tasks, providing a comprehensive and realistic training experience for participants.



The success of the CTX demonstrates the importance of joint training and collaboration in preparing contracting personnel for the complexities of Pacific Pathways rotations. As the Army, Air Force, and RCO-HI continue to work together to support INDOPACOM's area of responsibility, exercises like the CTX will play a critical role in ensuring that contracting detachments are equipped to provide effective and efficient support.

--

The 921st Contracting Battalion is headquartered at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii and the unit’s primary mission is to provide dynamic contracting support to the 25th Infantry Division, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and aligned forces, advancing Tactical priorities throughout the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2025 12:46 Story ID: 488712 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting Training Exercise Prepares Army, Air Force, and RCO-HI for Pacific Pathways Rotations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.