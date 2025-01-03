Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment

Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 528th Finance Company, 213th Regional Support Command were honored in a departure ceremony conducted here Jan. 4. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations for a year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 528th Finance Company, 213th Regional Support Command were honored in a departure ceremony conducted here Jan. 4.

The unit will deploy to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations for a year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“You have a critical role as a finance unit in supporting combat operations,” said Col. Jeremy M. Coleman, commander, 213th Regional Support Group. “Your contributions directly impact the success of the mission and the welfare and safety of other deployed Soldiers.”

Departure ceremonies are conducted to honor the courage needed both by those who serve, and the families, friends and employers who support them.