Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment

    Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Story by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 528th Finance Company, 213th Regional Support Command were honored in a departure ceremony conducted here Jan. 4.
    The unit will deploy to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations for a year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
    “You have a critical role as a finance unit in supporting combat operations,” said Col. Jeremy M. Coleman, commander, 213th Regional Support Group. “Your contributions directly impact the success of the mission and the welfare and safety of other deployed Soldiers.”
    Departure ceremonies are conducted to honor the courage needed both by those who serve, and the families, friends and employers who support them.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 12:48
    Story ID: 488702
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment, by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Departure Ceremony
    PNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    528th Finance Company
    213th Regional Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download