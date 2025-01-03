The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $18.7 million contract to HSG Park Joint Venture 2, LLC of Harvey, North Dakota, Jan. 2, to complete the Southern Embankment Reach SE-3 portion of the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead, Minnesota, Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project, which is also known as the FM Area Diversion.



The Southern Embankment Reach SE-3 portion is in Cass County, North Dakota, and consists of constructing the embankment between Interstate 29 and the Red River Structure.



The total length of the embankment is approximately 1.75 miles. The material will come from a borrow ditch near the embankment. The project will also include a road crossing for County Road 81 and a utility crossing adjacent to County Road 81. The contract allows for an additional $3.6 million in work to close the remaining gaps in the southern embankment prior to operation of the overall diversion project.



This is the sixth of multiple contracts planned to construct the embankments associated with the southern embankment. This congressionally authorized project is a 30-mile-long diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging. The plan includes a 21-mile-long southern embankment and three gated control structures.



The Corps is working in partnership on this project with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. This project provides flood risk management for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2025 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 12:19 Story ID: 488667 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers awards $18.7 million contract for the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.