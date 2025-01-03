PRESS RELEASE: 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Deploys to assume 1st TSC Operational Command Post Mission

FORT KNOX, Ky. – 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed from Fort Liberty, North Carolina as a pre-planned regular rotation of forces in support of 1st TSC, U.S. Army Central, and U.S. Central Command throughout the middle east.



The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command will replace the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command as the 1st TSC’s operational command post, which is trained to be flexible, scalable, and tailorable by design. The rotational ESC is the 1st TSC’s permanent forward deployed presence, combined with rotational augmentation from 1st TSC’s Main Command Post at Fort Knox, KY. These two rotational elements combine to form what is known as the 1st TSC OCP. The OCP is responsible for executing routine sustainment mission command across the USCENTCOM theater in coordination with the 1st TSC MCP.



3rd ESC has a long-standing history of serving in the middle east. They most recently deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility in 2021, where they supported Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel, Spartan Shield and worked in cooperation with Combined Joint Interagency Task Force - Syria to provide support to moderate Syrian opposition forces in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. 3rd ESC also supported non-combatant evacuation operations during Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) that took place in Afghanistan under 1st TSC. 3rd ESC was integral during the evacuation of over 100,000 Afghan nationals and the joint draw down of 7,000 troops during the operation in Hamid Karzai International Airport.



“Command Sergeant Major John Jerkins and I are extremely humbled to serve alongside these incredible men and women. Our warriors are highly trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive and lethal.” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, 3rd ESC commander. Together we stand ready to fight and win anywhere, anytime, and under any conditions. Soldiers at every echelon are committed to supporting this important mission and look forward to working alongside our regional security partners to reinforce conditions for long-term stability as the middle east recalibrates.”



The 364th ESC and 3rd ESC will plan a formal Transfer of Authority Ceremony to commemorate a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one.



1st Theater Sustainment Command is America’s only permanently deployed Sustainment Command in the Middle East that works alongside host nation allies and regional security partners to provide Army, Joint, and multinational sustainment solutions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deliver predictive and precise joint logistics, human resources, finance, health service support, and contracting capabilities to set and sustain the theater for multi-domain operations in competition or crisis.

