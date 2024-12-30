Contractor continues to prepare site for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy as January 2025 begins

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Jan. 2, 2025, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Jan. 2, 2025, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work continues as 2025 begins by the contractor to prepare a large swath of the 1600 block on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area to construct the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.



For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



In his Dec. 20 update, Green gave the latest actions.



“The contractor continues to mobilize (for the project),” Green wrote in the update. “The contractor also continued with minor demolition on buildings to be relocated (from the 1600 block).”



The project description in the contract states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.



“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months.



“When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonal requirements of training … Army Reserve Soldiers,” the description states. In order to conserve as much energy as possible, while also decreasing the funding necessary to field extended utility costs, this building will be deactivated when it is not being used for training.”



The description also states, “Information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, and sustainability and energy enhancement measures are included. Supporting facilities include site development, utilities and connections, lighting, paving, parking, walks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, information systems, landscaping, and signage.”



The contract requirements also show that work includes building a standing seam metal roof over rigid insulation on steel deck on structural trusses; using utility brick veneer over rigid insulation on steel studs with exterior glass mat gypsum sheathing; building a concrete floor on metal deck and on-grade; installing and elevator, aluminum doors and windows, gypsum board and metal frame partitions, steel door frames and steel doors, and acoustical ceilings; installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; completing plumbing, security, and electrical systems; and more.



And based on the complex styles of the other buildings already constructed, the new officer quarters will have a similar look.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works also has a plan worked out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the contractor to move the five old barracks buildings to the 500 block of Fort McCoy, which will likely also start in January 2025.



Three other barracks buildings also were moved from the 1600 block to other areas in 2023. Those three buildings are now operational in their new locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2100 blocks on the post.



The officer’s quarters project makes three active, large construction projects taking place in the 1600 block of the installation. The others being the South Barracks Project and the fiscal year 2023-funded East Barracks Project that’s being constructed by L.S. Black Constructors.



All of this work continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and now the two 160-room officer quarters, Harrie said.



Projects like this also play a part in supporting the economic impact to local economies around Fort McCoy. When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In FY 2019 it was $1.18 billion, all the way to FY 2023’s $1.38 billion. Installation leaders believe the economic impact for FY 2024 will be similar to previous years.



See more news about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by visiting https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”