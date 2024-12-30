NHCP welcomes first baby of 2025

Courtesy Photo | Lance Cpl. Alondra Salazar and Lance Cpl. Deandre Rutherford pose with their newborn...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lance Cpl. Alondra Salazar and Lance Cpl. Deandre Rutherford pose with their newborn baby, Andreas E. Rutherford-Salazar, on Jan. 1, 2025, in the Maternal Infant Services Department of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Baby Andreas was the first baby born at NHCP in 2025. Salazar is assigned to 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Rutherford is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Okinawa, Japan. Joining the happy couple and Baby Andreas are the delivery team of Christin L. Martin, RN, Lt. j.g. Kyra S. Morissette, MIS Nurse, and Navy Lt. Kiley C. Brady, Family Medicine Physician. see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton welcomed the first baby of 2025 in the Labor and Delivery Department on Jan. 1, 2025.



The parents of Andreas E. Rutherford-Salazar are Lance Cpl. Alondra Salazar, from Simi Valley, Calif., and Lance Cpl. Deandre Rutherford, from Newport News, Va. Salazar is assigned to 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Rutherford is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Okinawa, Japan.



Baby Andreas was delivered at 11:00 a.m. by the team of Navy Lt. Kiley C. Brady, Family Medicine Physician, Lt. j.g. Kyra S. Morissette, Mother and Infant Services Nurse, and Christin L. Martin, RN, and weighed 7.2 pounds and measured 21 inches in length.



Navy Capt. Jenny S. Burkett, hospital director, Navy Capt. Michael J. Barry, hospital executive officer, and Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, command master chief, visited the proud parents and their baby on Jan. 2, 2025, and presented them with gift baskets on behalf of C.A.R.E.S.



NHCP congratulates the new parents and Baby Andreas and wishes them a Happy and Healthy 2025!