    NHCP welcomes first baby of 2025

    Courtesy Photo | Lance Cpl. Alondra Salazar and Lance Cpl. Deandre Rutherford pose with their newborn

    CAMP PENDLETON , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Story by Curtis Hill 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton welcomed the first baby of 2025 in the Labor and Delivery Department on Jan. 1, 2025.

    The parents of Andreas E. Rutherford-Salazar are Lance Cpl. Alondra Salazar, from Simi Valley, Calif., and Lance Cpl. Deandre Rutherford, from Newport News, Va. Salazar is assigned to 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Rutherford is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Okinawa, Japan.

    Baby Andreas was delivered at 11:00 a.m. by the team of Navy Lt. Kiley C. Brady, Family Medicine Physician, Lt. j.g. Kyra S. Morissette, Mother and Infant Services Nurse, and Christin L. Martin, RN, and weighed 7.2 pounds and measured 21 inches in length.

    Navy Capt. Jenny S. Burkett, hospital director, Navy Capt. Michael J. Barry, hospital executive officer, and Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, command master chief, visited the proud parents and their baby on Jan. 2, 2025, and presented them with gift baskets on behalf of C.A.R.E.S.

    NHCP congratulates the new parents and Baby Andreas and wishes them a Happy and Healthy 2025!

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
