The power of friendship, education and the NSWC PCD mission

Courtesy Photo | (left to right) Samantha Vitale, Adam Pisarsky and Cara Murray graduate from Florida State University Panama City's Master's Program, April 5, 2021. Fast forward to present day and these three play a vital role working for the Naval Surface Warfare Canter Panama City Division Contracts Department. (courtesy photo)

There’s a saying that goes, ‘Show me who your friends are and I’ll show you your future.’ Little did these friends know that their similar beginnings would lead them in different directions only to reunite them to serve the warfighter at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD).



Samantha and Adam were not friends in their hometown of Tuscaloosa, but knew of each other. In fact, they attended rival high schools in Alabama. Fast forward a few years later and this duo would become a trio—when they met Cara, a Tallahassee native—at Florida State University Panama City (FSU PC). The three became best friends during their time in the school’s Master’s Program, forming a bond that would surpass their time at the university. Now, they work side by side as contract specialists in the NSWC PCD Contracts Department (Code 02).



Samantha (Sami) Vitale, NSWC PCD contract officer, was an important force behind assembling this contracts team. After joining the command in 2021, she recognized an opportunity to reconnect with her friends while also strengthening the department.



“I knew of Cara’s experience in contracts and remembered her work ethic from school. She would be a great asset to have with us,” said Vitale. “Adam is a go getter…and even without the contracts experience, I knew he would fit right in with our department. I explained how our work is purposeful and fulfilling, described our department’s companionable atmosphere, expressed how I was genuinely happy to be working here, and reminded them of how fun it would be to all come together again, it didn’t take much convincing after that!”



Cara Murray, NSWC PCD Code 02 contract specialist, transferred to NSWC PCD in March 2023.



“I was drawn to NSWC PCD because of its emphasis on professional development, employee happiness, and how it fosters a culture of success,” said Murray. “The opportunity to grow personally and professionally, while contributing to meaningful work alongside supportive colleagues, made the decision an easy one.”



Adam Pisarsky, NSWC PCD contract specialist, joined the team in April 2024. The trio graduated at different times and he reflected on how their realities came to be.



“Sami and Cara started graduate school before I did. After we graduated, there wasn’t much talk about working at the same organization and we all went our separate ways, but stayed heavily in touch via group messages. We all were job searching [at some point] and looked at potential opportunities including the airline and consulting industries around the country,” said Pisarsky. “We are repeating history with them paving ‘my way’ and if it was not for Sami, I don’t think I would have known about [these] contracting positions or even [Naval Support Activity Panama City] in general.”



The trio’s unique blend of skills and experience enhances their collective impact on NSWC PCD’s goal to Dominate the Littorals.



“I think we complement each other well. Each of us brings a unique set of strengths and perspectives to the table, and our ability to collaborate has definitely made us stronger as a group,” said Murray. “Where one of us might have a gap, another steps in to fill it, and that synergy has been a key factor in our success. We trust each other, we collaborate well together, and we feel like we can clearly communicate amongst each other.”



Their work environment has also significantly impacted their professional satisfaction.



“I enjoy the collaborative aspect and the learning opportunities that NSWC PCD provides for us and the contracting department. I love learning, taking on new tasks and being able to assist in areas that are needed,” said Pisarsky. “We take great pride in working for the U.S. Navy and supporting the warfighter, and that’s a very rewarding experience for all of us.”



While the trio continues their dedicated work, they are also pursuing personal and educational goals to include earning doctoral degrees, raising families, and even learning new languages. This group personifies NSWC PCD’s guiding principle of creating a culture to operate as a unified team while working smarter, not harder. Their organically-created chemistry, which can only be developed with time, has not gone unnoticed. Dr. Luis Gely, NSWC PCD Expeditionary Warfare and Littoral Operations Department division director and Vitale’s supervisor, highlights their contributions.



“Samantha has a valuable impact on the NSWC PCD mission by managing complex, contract actions geared towards replenishing some of the Navy’s fleet life support equipment. The operations are remote, but it is all managed and organized from this command, and she plays a pivotal role in managing the task order that supports the extreme environments effort,” said Gely. “These individuals are very professional, dedicated, and well-educated. They help represent our command’s commitment to accomplishing our strategic vision of delivering relevant solutions in the littorals from seabed to space: For Today, Tomorrow and the Navy after Next.”