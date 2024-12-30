USU Celebrates Military Women's Health Research Initiative

On October 16, 2024, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Military Women’s Health Research Initiative Celebration, bringing together leaders from the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration, the White House, and key military health stakeholders.



The event highlighted the critical progress made in addressing the unique medical needs of military women and the importance of focused, evidence-based care for service members and veterans.



Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of USU, opened the event by underscoring the significance of women’s health research to military readiness and resilience.



“Here at the Uniformed Services University, we recognize how essential it is to prioritize research focused on women in uniform. Our military women face unique challenges and medical needs, which is why USU remains deeply invested in generating research that addresses these specific health concerns. Whether it is combat-related care, reproductive health, or mental health, our faculty, students, and partners are pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation to provide actionable, impactful results,” Woodson said.



“Today’s event not only celebrates the progress we’ve made but also underscores how much more there is to achieve,” he added. “The insights gained from this research will guide policies and practices that enhance care across the entire Military Health System. I am incredibly proud of the role USU plays in leading and contributing to this effort, working closely with so many of you to make a difference in the lives of servicewomen and veterans.”



Seileen Mullen, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, emphasized the importance of collaboration among the Department of Defense, the White House, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.



"The coordination between DoD and VA will help us improve evidence-based care for service members and veterans, across the lifespan of women in the military," she said, adding that “CDMRP [Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs] offers opportunities for a wide variety of specialized health research areas that affect women service members.”



Mullen also acknowledged the dedicated teams behind these efforts, expressing excitement for the future of women’s health research.



Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council, expressed the administration’s dedication to advancing women’s health and deep gratitude to the Department of Defense for their commitment to advancing women's health research, calling it a crucial component of military readiness. She highlighted the significant progress made through the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which aims to close research gaps in conditions like heart disease, arthritis, and fibroids.



“The Department of Defense has answered the call to fundamentally change how we approach and fund women’s health research,” Klein stated, acknowledging the half-billion-dollar investment through CDMRP. These efforts, she emphasized, will benefit not only servicewomen and veterans but all women.

Klein also praised the growing national focus on women’s health issues.



Dr. Lynette Hamlin, Director of USU’s Military Women’s Health Research Program, discussed that program’s accomplishments since its launch in 2017, which include funding 17 intramural projects totaling $9.8 million.



She highlighted the expansion of research into key areas, such as reproductive health and menopause, and praised the collaborative efforts across military health agencies. Hamlin expressed gratitude to her team and partners for their unwavering dedication to advancing military women’s health.



“We forge strategic partnerships and create linkages between investigators, ensuring that our collective work improves the health and wellbeing of military women now and in the future,” Hamlin said. “Our mission is to identify priorities and knowledge gaps that facilitate research, leading to findings that will improve healthcare and influence policy for our active duty service women and veterans through interdisciplinary collaboration.”



Dr. Amanda Borsky, Scientific Program Officer at the Veterans Health Administration, highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the VA and the Department of Defense to advance women’s health research.



“It’s exciting to be part of a collaboration that accelerates research impacting women across their military and civilian lives,” Borsky remarked. This effort has focused on midlife health, mental health, and addressing health disparities, with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare for women veterans—a rapidly growing and diverse population that now makes up over 10% of all veterans. Borsky also discussed the creation of a roadmap for joint efforts, which will soon be submitted to the White House, to further address the unique healthcare needs of women veterans.



Dr. Gayle Vaday, Civilian Deputy Director of the CDMRP, explained the role of the program in funding research across more than 90 health conditions, with a strong focus on women’s health.



She emphasized the impact of the research, noting, “Last year, CDMRP funded about $492 million in women’s health research across many conditions that affect women only, disproportionately, or differently,” reaffirming the CDMRP’s commitment to transforming healthcare for military members and their Families. Vaday highlighted significant advancements made in breast and ovarian cancer research, as well as efforts to address conditions like autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular health, and sleep disorders. She also stressed the importance of inclusivity in research studies and recognized the critical role of consumers in shaping research priorities. “It’s inspiring to know that being part of CDMRP and the DoD means we’re making a difference for women’s health, both for those impacted today and for future generations,” she remarked.



As the event concluded, Woodson reiterated USU’s commitment to advancing military women’s health. “The insights and exceptional work shared this morning by our speakers remind us of how important this area of research is,” he said. “These presentations, though brief, underscored the profound impact that focused research can have on the health and readiness of military women.”



Woodson went on to share a final bit of news with attendees. “USU is committed to expanding our efforts in this field. I’m pleased to announce that I have signed a proposal to move forward with drafting a charter and strategic plan to lay the groundwork for a new Military Women’s Health Research Center at USU. This center will enable us to build on the work presented today and ensure that military women’s health remains a central focus of our research and academic mission.”

