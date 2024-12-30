Former Uniformed Services University Board of Regents Chair Everett Alvarez Jr. to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

Retired Navy Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr., a distinguished Vietnam War veteran and former member and chair of the Uniformed Services University (USU) Board of Regents, has been selected to receive the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his exceptional service to the United States.



This highly coveted award is one of the highest civilian honors in the U.S., presented to individuals whose contributions to the nation have been extraordinary. Alvarez is one of only 184 individuals in history to receive this honor, highlighting his remarkable sacrifice, leadership, and long-lasting impact.



Alvarez’s story of service began in 1964, when his plane was shot down over Vietnam. He spent over eight years as a prisoner of war, enduring unimaginable conditions, an experience he later documented in his books Chained Eagle and Code of Conduct. His capture and time in captivity became emblematic of the sacrifices made by POWs, and his perseverance and courage in the face of adversity continue to inspire veterans and civilians alike. After his release, Alvarez resumed his military career, retiring as a Navy commander in 1980. Three years later, he earned his law degree from the George Washington University School of Law.



Beyond his military service, Alvarez made significant contributions to the nation through his work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). After retiring from the Navy, he joined the VA as Deputy Administrator, where he played an essential role in advancing programs for veterans’ healthcare. President George W. Bush later appointed him to the President’s Task Force to improve healthcare delivery for the nation’s veterans from 2002 to 2004.



In recognition of his lifetime achievements, the U.S. Congress named a post office in Rockville, Maryland, in his honor in 2000. Additionally, in 2008, Alvarez was named one of the “25 Greatest Public Servants of the Past 25 Years” by the Council for Excellence in Government. His legacy also includes co-founding a private consulting firm specializing in IT solutions, where he has improved systems for public and private organizations.



In addition to his work with the VA and consulting, Alvarez was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the USU Board of Regents. Over the course of more than 20 years of service, including two terms as Chair, he was instrumental in helping to shape USU’s mission to educate and train the next generation of military healthcare leaders.

Alvarez’s commitment to military service and healthcare education continues through his family. His wife, Tammy Alvarez, serves as president of the Friends of USU organization, and his son, Bryan Alvarez, is a proud USU graduate, further strengthening the family’s dedication to the university and the military community.



The Congressional Gold Medal, presented by an Act of Congress, is one of the nation's most prestigious honors, and it is awarded in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the country. The bill was introduced nearly two years ago by California Congressman James Panetta, whose district encompasses Alvarez’s hometown of Salinas. When told of the recognition, Alvarez was stunned, telling Panetta’s staff, "Holy cow! I just had the wind knocked out of me!"



The process of creating the medal involves several steps: artists commissioned by the U.S. Mint design the medal’s front and back, the designs are reviewed by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and the final design is approved by the Secretary of the Treasury. The medal is then cast in gold by the Mint. The medal’s design is unique to the recipient and commemorates their achievements. Congressional Gold Medals are not meant to be worn, but displayed as a symbol of achievement.



Once finished, the medal will be formally presented to Alvarez in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate his lifelong dedication to his country.



"I am deeply honored to be selected for the Congressional Gold Medal. I take great pride in this recognition of my life's work and service," Alvarez says. "This honor not only reflects my personal journey but also underscores the importance of the many individuals and communities who supported me along the way."

