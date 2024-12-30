Navy awards $3.5B contract to Northrop Grumman to develop successor to E-6B Mercury aircraft

Courtesy Photo | Rendering of the U.S. Navy's future E-130J aircraft, which will relieve the E-6B...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rendering of the U.S. Navy's future E-130J aircraft, which will relieve the E-6B Mercury of the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission. (Rendering courtesy of Northrop Grumman Corp.) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD -- The U.S. Navy announced today that it has awarded Northrop Grumman Corp. a $3.5 billion contract to conduct the mission-systems integration for the E-130J, which will be the successor to the E-6B Mercury for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission.



Under the contract, Northrop Grumman of Melbourne, Florida, will serve as the prime contractor to integrate TACAMO mission systems, including the Collins Aerospace Very Low Frequency system, into government-furnished C-130J-30 air vehicles built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The contract is for three Engineering Development Models (EDMs) and options for up to three System Demonstration Test Articles (SDTAs) and up to six aircraft in the first lot of production. Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin are directed subcontractors to support the integration and airworthiness.



“Our TACAMO mission is foundational to our nation’s nuclear Triad,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “The E-130J will carry on the proud legacy of Navy TACAMO aircraft and keep our nation safe.”



The acquisition effort is being led by the Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) within the Program Executive Office for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)).



“Today is a tremendous day for the future of naval aviation’s contribution to our nation’s nuclear deterrence mission,” said Capt. Adam Scott, PMA-271 program manager. “With the selection of Northrop Grumman as the prime contractor for the TACAMO Recapitalization Program, we are ready to move out with developing this critical asset. In carrying on the legacy of the E-6B Mercury, the E-130J will ensure our nation’s leadership is always connected to its nuclear forces for decades to come.”



Work developing this asset in conjunction with the prime contractor begins today.



The contract award is the result of a competitive source selection that included significant engagement with industry. PMA-271 released the request for proposals on sam.gov on Sept. 21, 2023, with proposals due by April 22, 2024.



The Navy selected the winner based on the proposal that offered the best value to the government, considering the offeror’s technical approach and cost. The total contract value is $3,459,276,000.



The E-130J is a critical part of the United States’ nuclear modernization program, which includes new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, new bomber aircraft such as the B-21 Raider, and Sentinel, a new ground-based system to replace the silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The E-130J will ensure that leadership can always communicate with those nuclear forces to order or cancel strikes, even if ground-based communications are unavailable.



The E-6B is a communications relay and strategic airborne command post aircraft. It provides survivable, reliable, and endurable airborne nuclear command, control and communications (NC3) for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command. It is a dual-mission aircraft capable of fulfilling the no-fail TACAMO mission and the Looking Glass mission, which facilitates the launch of U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles using an airborne launch control system. The E-130J will relieve the E-6B of the TACAMO mission.



PMA-271 is headquartered at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Its mission is to deliver and support survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command.