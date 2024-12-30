Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh is the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh is the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024. Tseh serves aboard the clinic as the Pharmacy Technician Leading Petty Officer. see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh strives to lead by example and show her peers and junior Sailors aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point that dedication to making a difference is difficult but rewarding work.



Tseh, a native of Eagle Pass, Texas, is the clinic’s Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024 and serves aboard the clinic as the Pharmacy Technician Leading Petty Officer.



Senior Sailor honors recognize Sailors at the clinic who demonstrate near-mastery of their profession, knowledge of the U.S. Navy’s regulations and policies, and leadership while striving towards selection as a Chief Petty Officer.



“The most meaningful moments are when Sailors tell me that I helped with their goals and Navy knowledge,” said Tseh. “I love impacting Sailors’ lives for the better.”



She credits her leadership in helping her prepare for boards, which she admits to being nervous about. Tseh also gained inspiration from junior Sailors’ confidence and performance while administering their boards.



“Don’t overwhelm yourself to succeed,” Tseh advises junior Sailors. “Use your resources and your peers to become successful.”