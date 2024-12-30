‘A LEADER OF SOLDIERS’ RETIRES AFTER 32 YEARS OF SERVICE

“No one is more professional than I. I am a noncommissioned officer, a leader of Soldiers.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Barber, State Command Sergeant Major, Illinois Army National Guard, said that first sentence of the U.S. Army’s Noncommissioned Officer’s creed fittingly describes Sgt. Maj. Russell Creviston, the ILARNG’s Plans, Operations and Training (G-3) sergeant major, who was honored for 32 years of service during a retirement ceremony Sept. 18 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield.



“I haven’t known Russ the entire 32 years, but we started working together in the Blackhawk Battalion, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment,” Barber said. “When I was thinking about what to say today, I thought of the NCO creed – that’s it right there and that means a lot.”



Barber said they had a lot of great years in the Blackhawk Battalion.



“That was the beginning of my appreciation for him,” he said. “Thank you for all you have done for the Illinois Army National Guard.”



Col. Jason Carter, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans and Training, called Creviston’s retirement a bittersweet day for the Illinois Army National Guard.



“It is not often you get to recognize someone who is so well respected in the organization,” Carter said. “But today we’re here to recognize 32 years of accomplishments, service and dedication to the Illinois National Guard. It is a bittersweet moment for us in the organization, specifically the G-3 and the operations community where he has impacted so many.”



Creviston enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in April 1992 and spent the past 28 years in the Active Guard Reserve Program.



Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of assignments, including, Battalion Command Sergeant Major for 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, Brigade Operations Sergeant Major for 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Battalion Operations Sergeant Major for 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment; First Sergeant, C Troop 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment; Regimental Operations NCO, 129th Regional Training Institute; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the Joint Staff – ILNG; Assistant Operations NCO, 65th Troop Command; Platoon Sergeant, A Troop 2-106th CAV; Section Leader, A Troop 2-106th CAV; and Squad Leader, D Company 1st Battalion, 131st Infantry Regiment.



Carter thanked Creviston’s family for their support during his 32 year career.



“It’s an exciting moment for the sergeant major and the Creviston family, and for us in the organization getting to celebrate a phenomenal noncommissioned officer’s accomplishments and show appreciation for all his hard work,” Carter said. “He gets his weekend back. That’s a huge reward. He joined when he was 17 years old, so he’s had drill or to carve out two weeks every year since then. It’ll be a huge difference but definitely a win to get his weekends.”



Carter said there is no way someone can serve 32 years without the support of their family.



“There is no way you can make it 32 years in this organization balancing both job and family requirements without a strong village to support you along the way,” Carter said. “Thank you for loaning him to us the past 32 years. It has meant a lot. I know it’s been a long lease, but we’ll be giving him back hopefully in about the same shape he was 32 years ago with a couple of added bumps and bruises and a few more pains here and there.”



Carter said often when someone serves, they ask themselves what legacy they will leave behind.



“Sergeant Major Creviston is a natural leader, a model leader who has street credibility within the Illinois National Guard,” he said. “He has led Soldiers through some of the most challenging and rigorous training events, and real world mobilizations, all while maintaining an emotional intellect and exuding a calm demeanor.”



Carter called Creviston a confident professional.



“He takes pride in being an expert in his craft, both as an NCO and AGR trainer,” Carter said. “In every echelon he has leveraged his knowledge and experience to improve both processes while driving the NCO Corps to live up to its intended purpose as the backbone of the organization, while also challenging superiors through candid and honest feedback to facilitate better decisions and support to our Soldiers and the mission.”



Carter said Creviston is well respected by his superiors, peers, and subordinates.



“Like I said he has street credibility,” Carter said. “Sergeant Major has been sought out for his expertise at every echelon. That is a true testament that everyone values his leadership abilities, professionalism, and his ability to apply sheer common sense at everything he does.”



Creviston said serving as the G-3 sergeant major has been one of the most rewarding assignments of his career.



“Colonel Carter, you gave me the latitude to impact the things I thought was important to the organization,” Creviston said.



Creviston also thanked his family, including daughters, Anna and Charlotte, and son, Joshua.



“Not just today, but throughout my career, you have supported me,” he said. “I couldn’t do any of this without you.”



Creviston said he is incredibly passionate about being a noncommissioned officer.



“I take a lot of pride in my Corps,” he said. “I’m even more proud of the Soldiers with whom I serve.”



Creviston offered advice to his fellow Soldiers through his list of 10 things he’s learned during his military career.



“Volunteering comes in at number 10,” he said. “Many of you wear or have worn the military uniform, meaning you raised your right hand and swore an oath to protect and defend something greater than yourself. Throughout your career, your leaders will try to persuade you to volunteer for other things, even entice you with cool, sexy sounding acronyms. Don’t fall for it. You volunteered once and once is enough.”



Creviston said there is a decline in Americans’ pride in a national identity.



“Patriotism is uncommon in this country,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to have true patriots like you and for you to be that example to others whether you’re in or out of uniform.”



Creviston said the U.S. Army is the best in the world at hurry up and waiting.



“We excel at this very thing. It is a statistical fact you will spend one third of your military career just waiting for something to happen,” he said. “If you’re in the military, be prepared to hurry up and wait. Bring a book or a sketchpad. You may not know what you’re waiting for, or for how long, just know it will not be worth the wait, so just make the wait worthwhile.”



Creviston told his fellow Soldiers that in 1998 the Army adopted its current version of Army Values.



“At the time I viewed it as just something else to memorize for a board. I did not see the big picture,” he said. “When you get to the end of your career and look back, you will see these values have helped shape you. They have built a character within you that doesn’t just make you a better Soldier or leader, but also a better human. The deeper you look at them, the more significance they will have for you, or impact they will have on your life.”



Creviston said he has learned a lot about military grade during his career.



“The Army will issue you a lot of military grade equipment throughout your career,” he said. “Just remember that it’s made by the lowest bidder, the equipment has to be able to be dropped from an aircraft, and without a doubt it will break the moment you need it most. You can do two things about it. You can become as proficient as possible with your equipment and meticulously maintain it, or you can get yourself promoted out of the equipment operator position.”



As a Soldier who has served in various leadership positions in 32 years of service, Creviston said leadership boils down to three things.



“You have to care about the mission and your Soldiers more than about yourself,” he said. “Sometimes you have to oppose self-preservation to take care of your Soldiers.”



“You also have to try to lead. Sometimes you’ll fail,” he said. “Let your Soldiers see you fail and then try again. Soon they will take notice and try to help you and that is what builds Army teams.”



Creviston said leaders must be prepared to make sacrifices.



“Be prepared to sacrifice your time, energy, and if necessary, your life for those of your Soldiers,” Creviston said. “I’ve known many great leaders throughout my career, and I characterize them by how much they care, try, and sacrifice. That’s how you make a great leader.”



Creviston, who has deployed multiple times during his career, including a deployment to Afghanistan, urged his fellow Soldiers to not fear deployments rather seek them out.



“We’ve been practicing for many years to get into the big game so to speak. Some Soldiers are excited while others are terrified,” he said. “Deployments will build your resiliency like nothing else. It’s dealing with the mundane, repetitive yet unfamiliar and horrifying events which occur daily and doing it every day for nine to 12 months. That makes you more adaptive and resilient as a Soldier.”



Creviston said on his list, family ranks third.



“Some say it should be number one on the list,” he said. “I agree, but the reality is if your wear the uniform, you know when your nation calls, you answer, and the family is put on hold. No one knows this better than families.”



He said there are things important to those who serve in the military – order, structure, and hierarchy.



“Ranks, titles, positions, awards, accolades, and evaluations help to characterize and even define us,” he said. “To our families, those things mean very little. Those you come home to care about one thing and that is that you come home. Strive to excel in whatever position you hold, but never pass up the opportunity to come home to your family.”



Creviston said anyone who has spent time in the field knows the value of finding a pack of skittles in a Meal, Ready to Eat.



“You’ve struck gold if you find a pack of skittles in an MRE,” he said. “They are the ultimate trading tool. You can trade skittles for anything.”



Creviston said the number one item on his list is people.



“When you leave, you don’t always miss the work. It’s the people,” he said. “The people around you are what makes the work worth it. It’s not the pay or benefits just simply the person to your left or right.”



Creviston urged his fellow Soldiers to invest their time in the people around them.



“Be a good mentor and seek mentorship from others,” he said. “Be a good coach to someone and coachable to others. Surround yourself with true blue, ride or die, bury the bodies lifelong friends and your name will be spoken for generations. Let that be your legacy.”



“It is impossible to sum up what 32 years means to mean,” he said. “I’ve lived with, worked with, laughed with, and cried with people who have stood behind me and fought beside me. You all pretty much sum it up.”

