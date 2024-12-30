Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System, Part 2

    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on power lines Dec. 23, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on power lines Dec. 23, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System.

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 22:04
    Story ID: 488476
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 926
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    Wye electrical system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download