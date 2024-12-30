The Military ID Card: a critical readiness item that Fort Buchanan facilitates

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Human Resources, Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/Identification (DEERS/ID) section, serve approximately 1,000 customers at the Welcome Center every month by verifying eligibility and managing enrollment.



Since an expired identification card can prevent access to the cardholder's benefits, services, and facilities, it is key to renew identification cards at least 30 days before expiration to avoid problems.



"It's crucial to renew identification cards before mobilizations if the expiration is near or during the mobilization timeline, because an expired identification card can prevent access to computers and installations," said Orlando Garcia, military personnel division chief, who overwatches the DEERS/ID section.



Staff Sgt. Luis R Cartagena, U.S. Army recruiter at the Ponce Recruiting Station, shared his experience interacting with the Fort Buchanan DEERS/ID cards section.



"I travel from Ponce, Puerto Rico, at least twice every month to get identification cards for new enlisted soldiers. The process at the Fort Buchanan identification card section is efficient, taking just 15 to 20 minutes," said Cartagena.



Many times, the Fort Buchanan DEERS/ID card section serves as a place where new troops learn tips on managing their identification cards, also known as Common Access Cards (CAC)



"The staff here was attentive and explained that I must be careful with the identification card and avoid blocking it. The process was faster than I expected," said Pvt. Isamary Rodriguez, from the 266th Quartermaster Company.



CACs are blocked when the user enters the wrong PIN multiple times, there's a technology synchronization issue or the user's certificate is corrupt.



The Fort Buchanan DEERS/ID section serves customers by appointment and accepts walk-in service requests. Service members, families, retirees, and veterans can make the appointments online at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/ or visit the Welcome Center located at 152 Patriot Blvd. Fort Buchanan.



The documents required to renew an identification card may vary depending on the customer's situation. For example, a service member will need military orders, a social security card, and a type of identification such as a driver's license, state identification, or passport.



For more information about Fort Buchanan’s DEERS/ID section, please visit https://home.army.mil/buchanan/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/military-personnel-division/deersid-cards or call (787) 707-3938.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

