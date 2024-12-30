USACE Chief of Engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speaks to Lt. Gen. William (Butch) Graham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general and 56th chief of engineers, during his visits to the Chickamauga Lock Dec. 19, 2024, on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general and 56th chief of engineers, visited the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project Dec. 19 to meet with Nashville District leadership and staff, gain insight into the ongoing construction project, and observe operational processes firsthand.



Accompanied by Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander; Craig Carrington, deputy for Project Management; Elizabeth Burks, Integrated Project Office chief; Joseph Cotton, project manager; and other key engineers and operators from Chickamauga Lock, Graham spent the day touring the project site, meeting with team leaders, and recording a video message to the USACE workforce. His visit underscored the importance of the project and the dedication of those working to improve infrastructure critical to commercial navigation.



Graham extends holiday greeting



During his visit, Graham took a moment to address the USACE workforce, extending his well-wishes for the holiday season and expressing deep gratitude for the hard work and professionalism of the nearly 40,000 employees across the organization. He highlighted the strong commitment of USACE to its mission, emphasizing the dedication of the men and women who serve the nation and the public.



"Sergeant Major and I are incredibly proud to be part of this team, and we see firsthand the exceptional work you’re doing to support our warfighters and the public who rely on us," Graham said. "Your efforts are making a real difference."



Lock operations and safety procedures



Graham spoke with Chase Green, lock operator at Chickamauga Lock, who explained the vital role of the current lock facility, which processes around 4,000 recreational vessels annually, and this year is on track to handle more than 1.5 million tons of commercial commodities.



"The current facility does its job, but we’re all looking forward to the new lock," Chase Green said. "It is expected to increase efficiency by 80%, and that’s something we’re all excited about."



Graham commended the team's commitment to keeping the facility running smoothly and emphasized the importance of their hard work in ensuring the success of the replacement project.



Graham also met with Spencer Keylon, a civil engineer involved in the construction of the new lock. Keylon’s role is crucial in overseeing safety and quality standards during the project, including monitoring concrete placements, and conducting inspections to ensure the project aligns with USACE’s standards and protocols.



"It's rewarding to know that the work we’re doing will have such a lasting impact on the facility and the community." Keylon said. "Ensuring safety and quality is at the core of everything we do here."



Graham acknowledged Keylon’s expertise, recognizing the critical role of engineers in ensuring that the lock is built to last and meet the highest standards.



Construction site and meeting



Following these discussions, the Nashville District team led Graham on a tour of the lock chamber to see ongoing construction, including the prepositioning of new miter gates for installation. The hands-on tour gave Graham a firsthand look at the progress being made on the replacement project and highlighted the teamwork that has driven the project forward.



Lt. Col. Robert Green expressed his gratitude for the entire team’s efforts, stressing that the success of the project is the result of collective hard work.



“This project is a example of what happens when talented, passionate individuals come together with a shared purpose,” said Robert Green. “Every milestone we’ve achieved is because of the hard work, innovation, and teamwork of this exceptional group."



Graham echoed Lt. Col. Robert Green’s sentiment, emphasizing that success in any project begins with focusing on the people — ensuring they have the support, expertise, and resources they need to succeed.



After the tour, Graham met with Nashville District engineers, project managers, and leaders at the project office for a briefing.



Looking ahead



As the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project moves toward completion, Graham’s visit reinforced USACE’s obligation to delivering quality projects on schedule within budget.



The new lock, expected to significantly increase efficiency by 80%, will not only modernize the facility but also ensure that it can meet the demands of a growing regional economy. The new larger lock will allow for nine commercial barges in the chamber at once. The current navigation lock only has room for one barge in its chamber.



"We’re all excited for the new facility to be commissioned," Graham said. "It’s a symbol of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of everyone involved. I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has accomplished."



