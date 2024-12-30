307th MDS Fighting Flu on the Bayou

Bayou Rampart 24-3 evaluated 307th MDS Airmen’s ability to implement Public Health Emergency (PHE) procedures by immediately administering critical intervention to prevent the potential spread of influenza and protect both public and military personnel.

Senior Master Sgt. Charles Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, said what made them successful is that when the team was presented with an obstacle, they were able to remain calm and think critically within boundaries that were still safe for the patient.

While administering annual influenza vaccines, 307th MDS Airmen were given training scenarios that allowed leaders to evaluate their response to several emergency situations.

“Because we screen patients beforehand, it’s very rare these situations happen,” said Capt. Mariah Saratan, a clinical nurse assigned to the 307th MDS. “It is still important to train for these situations. It makes us more aware.”

307th BW leaders created one of these rare instances by having an Airman simulate an allergic reaction and faint shortly after receiving the vaccine.

The 307th MDS A-Team immediately responded to the training scenario, checking her vital signs and ultimately reviving the Airman.

Not only did the team face simulated training scenarios, their routine influenza vaccine line also included challenges.

Johnson said when an influx of personnel were held up at signup and prescreening, the team was able to pull another Airmen from administration to assist.

He explained that this decision even freed up one of the medical technicians to administer shots, using their skills more efficiently.

Not only did the 307th MDS Airmen gain valuable emergency situation training, they provided mandatory preventive inoculations to more than 400 service members during the exercise.

“If you have competent people with good attitudes, you can get anything done,” said Johnson. “That’s what we saw today.”

