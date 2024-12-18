The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Winter Column 2024

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | From left, Maj. Jason Goodard, Oregon Army National Guard, retired Col. Thomas Kirk...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | From left, Maj. Jason Goodard, Oregon Army National Guard, retired Col. Thomas Kirk Jr. and his wife Ann, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, his son Pete and wife Rebecca stand in the review stand during the 73rd Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in downtown Albany, Ore. Col. Kirk, Mayor Johnson and Brig. Gen. Gronewold render salutes as Albany's Junior ROTC unit passes the reviewing stand. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon Army National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

"Cohesion is vital to building a culture of teamwork & support"

By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard



As we move into a new calendar year, we also begin the second quarter of TY25. During this time of transition, I want to reflect on our achievements and share my vision for the Oregon National Guard as we move forward together.



Earlier this year more than 230 of our Citizen-Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment were mobilized, and Soldiers with the 41st IBCT were activated for their upcoming deployment with the NATO-led Kosovo Force for a year-long mission.



Over 50 Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, from every group on base were deployed to support missions and American interests across the globe. In September the 116th ACS were mobilized as part of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron in support of USCENTCOM.



My vision is three-fold: that we are the service of choice, admired for our integrity, leadership, and commitment to our communities; we are always trained and ready to fight and win; we are a team of winning units.

I remain committed to our Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, state employees, and families as we focus on Our Top Three: being connected to our people, competent in our skill sets, and committed to improving the organization!



These fundamentals are crucial to our success as we strive to become the service of choice for Oregonians.



Our success is intrinsically tied to the strength of our units, and a winning team is built of qualified individuals who bring their unique and diverse skills and experiences to the table. It is grounded in cohesion where each member understands their role and works seamlessly with others. It is defined by our collective capability, the ability to execute our missions with precision and respond to the needs of our fellow Oregonians during emergencies.



We will continue to prioritize the professional development of our Guard Members, ensuring they are equipped with the mentorship, training and skills necessary to excel in their roles.



We will foster a sense of cohesion, building a culture of teamwork and mutual support that extends beyond individual units.



We will enhance our capabilities by constantly refining our readiness to face any challenge that comes our way.



If we rise together to the standard of excellence, we will not only fulfill our duty to the citizens of Oregon but will exceed their expectations. We will be the service of choice because of our commitment to excellence, our responsiveness, and our reputation as a winning organization. As your Adjutant General, I am honored to lead this remarkable organization, and I look forward to working alongside each of you as we strive for excellence, build winning units, and ensure that the Oregon National Guard remains a source of pride for all.

Always Ready, Always There!





"Warrant Officers: Leaders, Trainers & Trusted Advisors"

By Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lenora Landwehr, State Command Chief Warrant Officer



It is an honor and a privilege to have been selected to serve as your Command Chief Warrant Officer. As a member of the Adjutant General’s command team, I am excited to work alongside YOU, our exceptional leaders in both the Land and Air components to make the Oregon National Guard the service of choice for Oregonians!



Warrant Officers are leaders, trainers, and trusted advisors, our unique perspective provides a vital link between officers, and NCOs fostering communication, collaboration and connectedness at all levels of the organization. Leader development is at the core of everything we do, and I am committed to helping develop the next generation of leaders by utilizing the collective experience of our Warrant Officers to mentor others and shape the organization at all levels.



Our Warrant Officer Corps is one of our most valuable assets. With a wealth of experience, expertise and commitment to service, Warrant Officers play a critical role in solving organizational challenges and driving organizational success. I look forward to leveraging the vast breadth and depth of our Corp to help solve problems and build stronger teams as we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.



I am proud to serve with each of you as we strengthen our connections and build a stronger Oregon National Guard.