    317th AW Implements Joint Leadership Development Program

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 317th Airlift Wing introduced their Joint Leadership
    Development Program over a year ago to ensure all Hazard Airmen are ready to rapidly deploy
    and integrate with the Joint Force.
    Col Justin Diehl, 317 AW Commander, identified a need for a dedicated program to ensure their
    Airmen can immediately plug into a Joint crisis, contingency, or conflict, in the most complex
    operating environments.
    “Hazard Hour is utilized as part of the 317th’s Joint Leadership Development initiative,” said
    Capt Allyson Swift, 317 AW Chief of Tactics. “It’s aimed at creating an environment where
    every Airman understands their role in the mission and the importance of working as one team.”
    The primary method of providing this professional development is through Hazard Hour. The
    sessions are led by wing tactics, intel, and maintenance tactics personnel. Topics include current
    intel, geopolitical conditions to understand why they may respond to a certain region, operating
    environment presentations, Joint Force capabilities, and how their newly created C-130J
    capabilities can provide solutions to these problem sets, whether it is through defueling
    operations, max endurance operations, maintenance deployable kits, or rapid Tactical Operation
    Center employment.
    “The number one priority of our wing is ‘Mission Execution Upon Notification’,” said Diehl. “In
    order for our Airmen to understand how they will immediately integrate with our Joint partners,
    we expose every Airman in the 317th Airlift Wing to Joint Leadership Development.”
    The 317 AW then puts these concepts into practice by continuing to seek opportunities to
    exercise with Joint Force partners such as Marine Littoral Regiments, Multi-Domain Task
    Forces, and Brigade Combat Teams in austere Indo-Pacific island locations. They are also in
    discussion with the 21st Air Task Force to begin integrating during daily training flight and have
    also led a joint 7 BW session with B-1B mission briefs.
    “We are very proud of this program, and I believe it’s what our youngest Airmen through our
    Commanders and Chiefs need to understand to be properly prepared ‘Joint Warfighters’,” said
    Diehl.

