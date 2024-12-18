U.S. Coast Guard assists Republic of Palau in search for 8 missing divers

SANTA RITA, Guam — Eight divers reported missing on Dec. 26, 2024, near Peleliu Corner, a renowned dive site off Peleliu Island in Palau, were found alive on Dec. 27. The discovery came after a collaborative search effort led by Republic of Palau authorities with support from the U.S. Coast Guard.



The Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam assumed Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator responsibilities when the search area expanded beyond Palau’s territorial seas into the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue region. Initial search efforts focused southwest of Peleliu based on local observations, but updated U.S. Coast Guard drift modeling suggested the group likely drifted northwest. The JRSC provided updated drift calculations which moved responder efforts to the north where the divers were ultimately located.



The patrol vessel PSS H.I. Remeliik II was directed to search the northwest area based on these projections, but a local fisherman located the divers before the vessel arrived. All eight individuals were found in good condition, rescued, and safely returned to Palau.



"The safe recovery of eight missing divers near Peleliu Corner is a testament to the incredible community spirit of Palau. A local fisherman’s vigilance and swift action ultimately brought the search to a successful conclusion, showcasing the vital role of Palau’s residents and their deep connection to their waters," said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s search and rescue mission coordinator. “Search and rescue efforts are always a team effort, and we’re grateful for the swift action of Palau’s responders and community. Using our drift modeling tools, we were able to provide updated search recommendations that helped focus the direction of the efforts with the best available information.”



The divers, including seven tourists and one guide, were last seen diving at Peleliu Corner, a popular but challenging site known for its strong currents. The incident underscores the importance of collaborative efforts and advanced tools in search and rescue operations.



The U.S. Coast Guard worked with Palau’s Marine Law Enforcement Division, state rangers, and Pacific Mission Aviation during the search. JRSC Guam also coordinated the deployment of a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Barber's Point in Hawaii to assist, though the case was resolved before its arrival.



The weather forecast for Palau’s coastal waters was an east wind of 10 to 15 knots with wind waves up to 3 feet and northeast swells of 5 to 7 feet. Responders observed locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorm activity.



