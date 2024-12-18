Night Flight Operations

[SOUTH CHINA SEA] – Observing nighttime flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is like watching a meticulously choreographed ballet unfold under the cover of darkness. The flight deck, illuminated by the glow of red, yellow, blue and green wands wielded by Sailors in color-coded jerseys, bustles with purpose and precision. Each movement is deliberate; every action essential. Yet beneath the captivating sights and sounds lies an ever-present danger that becomes even more palpable at night. The air is charged with an intensity unique to operations conducted in the dark.

Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, operates as a visible symbol of U.S. naval power in the Indo-Pacific. Alongside Carrier Air Wing TWO, it executes relentless flight operations day and night, in clear skies or inclement weather, demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. This tireless capability serves as a deterrent, signaling to the world that U.S. allies and interests are safeguarded.

“Not many other countries can conduct night operations like us,” said Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Joseph Lorenzo, a plane captain assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113. “Along with everything else the U.S. is capable of, for me, night operations, are what really drive the nail in.”

Lorenzo, a 25-year-old from Berkeley Springs, W. Va., recalls working construction with his father before joining the Navy. Now, he oversees the maintenance of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck, ensuring mission readiness before and after each flight. Like many of his peers on the flight deck, with an average age of just 22 years, he takes pride in his work, keeping his head on a swivel as he tackles one of the world’s most dangerous jobs.

“The way I work is, I imagine my dad is working with me,” said Lorenzo. “I imagine it like when we worked construction. I always want to set up the next person I turnover with for success. Before I joined the Navy, I used to say time is money. Out here, time is sleep. The sooner we get the job done right, the more time I have to nap.”

Aircraft carriers, housing about 5,000 personnel, are the centerpiece of America’s naval forces. They are adaptable, fast and survivable airfields, capable of conducting a wide range of missions at any time. Aboard Vinson, Sailors and aviators are constantly trained and ready to deploy their expertise, day or night.

Vinson’s Operations Department include Sailors who serve as air traffic controllers (AC). They play a pivotal role as their mission is to ensure the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic, whether ashore or afloat. At night, they serve as the pilots’ eyes, guiding them safely back to the ship.

"Carrier air traffic control during Case three is significantly more complex and demanding compared to Case one,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Keelie Sirhalt. “While Case 1 involves clear weather and visual flight rules, Case 3 operations occur in adverse weather or at night. This requires precision instrument approaches and heightened coordination between pilots and controllers to ensure safety and efficiency.”

While ACs facilitate the safe return of aircraft, the final moments of a landing are managed by Landing Signal Officers (LSO). LSOs act as coaches, evaluating a pilot’s approach and issuing precise verbal commands until touchdown. If an approach looks unsafe, they direct a wave-off, requiring the pilot to circle back for another attempt. It’s no small feat for a pilot to land on a moving carrier deck in pitch-black conditions, relying only on the glow of a visual system displaying glide slope information. Success demands extraordinary skill and trust between professionals.

“I would equate daytime aircraft carrier operations to driving down the autobahn in a Shelby GT500 going 180mph with a cougar in the backseat. The only difference between daytime and nighttime carrier operations is that now you are blindfolded and the cougar hasn't eaten in three days,” said Lt. Hunter Koltes, of Lubbock, Texas, an F-35C Lightning II pilot assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97. “There's that little bit of fear that creeps in and before you can really do any sort of night flying, you've got to make friends with that fear. Before you know it, it's just you and a cougar cruising around enjoying the sights."

Every Sailor on the flight deck will tell you that their job is among the most hazardous in the world, but they take pride in knowing that no one does it better than the U.S. Navy — day or night. For those working the graveyard shift, there’s an added privilege: the chance to witness the serenity of a clear night sky. The moon and stars cast their light across the vast, infinite expanse of the ocean, a tranquil reminder of the unique and demanding environment in which they serve.

