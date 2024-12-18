A Lottery Worth Living

Photo By Amber Rivette | 241017-N-CT713-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 17, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman Kwasi Kusi of...... read more read more Photo By Amber Rivette | 241017-N-CT713-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 17, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman Kwasi Kusi of Kumasi, Ghana, poses for a photo in the intensive care unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 17, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA – With a persistent smile on his face and eyes that gleam like freshly brewed coffee, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kwasi Kusi brings 18 years of experience, wisdom and resilience to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). His presence, adorned with combat ribbons and a wealth of knowledge, stands out among his shipmates. Many are surprised to learn that Kusi has been in the Navy longer than some of them have been adults.

But Kusi’s journey to Carl Vinson is far more remarkable than his tenure. Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Kusi was one of the lucky 50,000 recipients of the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery. With over 10 million annual applicants, the odds of winning are slim, averaging between 1.25% and 1.75%. Yet, this small chance set the foundation for Kusi’s American dream.

After winning the Green Card Lottery as a teenager, Kusi moved to Hawthorne, California, with hopes of becoming a doctor, inspired by his paternal family’s tradition of pursuing careers in medical care. But he quickly realized the road ahead would not be easy.

"Imagine finishing high school and finding out, ‘Hey, you won the DV lottery,’” said Kusi. “The next thing you know, you’re packing up your life and heading to a new country to start over.”

Supported by uncles in the pharmaceutical field, Kusi studied while working long hours to make ends meet. Seeing the toll it was taking on him, his friends suggested he consider the military as a path to education, healthcare and stability.

"So that’s what started it,” said Kusi. “The military could provide free education, housing and a pathway to citizenship. It seemed like the perfect solution.”

Yet for Kusi, joining the Navy was about more than just financial security.

"There was a part of me that wanted to give back to the country that gave me this opportunity,” said Kusi. “I wanted to feel like I’d earned my place as an American citizen.”

This sense of service and gratitude became the driving force behind Kusi’s decision to enlist.

"When I say I’m an American citizen, I can proudly say I’ve served my country,” said Kusi. “No one can dispute that.”

Kusi’s Navy career has been a story of growth and achievement. After eight years of service, he began pursuing higher education. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in 2015 and a Bachelor of Science in Technical Studies in 2017 from Thomas Edison State University, before earning a Master of Health Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2020. Along the way, he also received certifications in biomedical equipment maintenance and network security.

"The military paid for everything,” said Kusi. “Every single thing.”

But of all his accomplishments, Kusi considers his family his greatest achievement. He and his wife built their life near Virginia, where he was stationed for much of his career, raising a daughter, 16, and a son, 14.

“To me, my children are my biggest success,” said Kusi. “They’re kind, talented and full of potential.”

As Kusi transitions to life aboard Carl Vinson in San Diego, his children are eager to embrace city life, while his wife plans to set up their home during his deployment. His children, already pursuing artistic passions, reflect the family’s drive for success.

Even Kusi’s extended family has been inspired by his journey. “My nephews and nieces dress up like soldiers,” said Kusi. “They want to be just like me.”

For Kusi, the Navy has been a means to achieve his dreams, but he is quick to remind others that success starts with the individual.

"The military is hard — it’s not easy,” said Kusi. “But if you’re respectful, look out for others and take care of yourself, you can thrive. It all starts with you.”

As Kusi continues his service, his story is a testament to resilience, gratitude and the pursuit of the American dream.