CNO and MCPON Surprise a Sailor with Promotion

National Active Component Enlisted Recruiter of the Year, Damage Controlman 2nd Class Rheann Hietpas, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Jacksonville, was advanced to Damage Controlman 1st Class in a surprise meritorious promotion ceremony by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea at the Strike Group Commissioning Ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. Dec. 12, 2024.

“When CNO said my name, I was in shock I remember thinking ‘wow that person is so lucky’,” said Hietpas. “When I realized it was me, I was shocked … frozen. When I finally stood up and walked towards the CNO I kept thinking this was a dream this isn’t really happening to me. Everything I was working towards, all the late nights, early mornings and weekend workdays were paying off in this moment. The impossible was made possible by the CNO and CNRC [Commander, Navy Recruiting Command].”

What made the promotion even more significant is that Damage Controlman (DC) don’t promote solely on advancement exams. Instead, their advancement opportunities are tied to available billets, which is different from many other Navy ratings. DC’s fall under the Detailing Marketplace Assignment Policy (DMAP) where they can only achieve early advancement through Advance to Position (A2P) or early advancement through Command Advance to Position (CA2P). Hietpas, a native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, is currently in a billet that is not an advance to promote billet.

“When I was getting pinned, I looked straight ahead and was breathing deeply to choke back the tears,” said Hietpas. “In that moment I was thinking about how amazing it is that the CNO and MCPON are literally right next to me with their attention on me! Thinking back to this moment now I still get emotional. I achieved something that I was told I couldn’t by so many.”

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville falls under Navy Recruiting Command in Millington, Tennessee. NTAG Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Station and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.

“I’m still in awe that the 33rd CNO, first female CNO mapped me, alongside MCPON,” said Hietpas. “I couldn’t be more grateful for this experience.”

To learn about careers, joining the Navy, and the latest incentives, visit https://www.navy.com.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 970 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:58 Story ID: 488371 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON Surprise a Sailor with Promotion, by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.