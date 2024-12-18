Fort McCoy snow-removal team gets to work during December 2024 snowfall events

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC, clears snow Dec. 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy saw its first significant snow of the winter season Dec. 19-20, followed by a similar snowstorm Dec. 23, keeping the Fort McCoy snow-removal team busy.



On Dec. 19, according the National Weather Service’s (NWC) La Crosse (Wis.) station, “the first significant winter storm of the 2024-2025 snow season brought a widespread 2 inches to 6 inches of snow with higher amounts from 6 inches to 8 inches in spots.” Fort McCoy received more than 6 inches.



“As the initial band of snow moved from west to east early (Dec. 19) morning, locations in southeast Minnesota reported 1 inch to 3 inches by the morning commute,” the NWS states at https://www.weather.gov/arx/dec1924. “This initial snowfall reached the Mississippi River Valley just in time for the morning commute creating slippery to hazardous travel conditions. Overall initial accumulations of 1 inch to 4 inches were reported through the morning commute.



“As the initial bands of snowfall tightened through the late morning during the late morning and afternoon, heavier snowfall bands set up near the Interstate 90 corridor,” the NWS post states. “Another band of snow set up from southeast Minnesota into southwest Wisconsin later in the afternoon and evening, along with patchy freezing drizzle. Overnight, another ½ inch of snow fell across the area.”



Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, were busy clearing the new snow Dec. 19 and 20 at Fort McCoy.



Winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out.



The team includes the contractor’s team as well as Directorate of Public Works personnel. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely.



The team also went to work on Dec. 23 when more than 4 inches of wet snow fell throughout the installation. Both snow events resulted in early release of Fort McCoy personnel.



Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Edson De Leon with the Installation Safety Office reminds everyone to be prepared for cold weather, especially when driving.



“Freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions are to be expected for the next several months as we go through winter,” De Leon said. “On average, Wisconsin experiences over 18,000 motor vehicle crashes a year. A small percentage of those accidents ends up in a fatality.



So, whether you’re doing winter driving in Wisconsin or elsewhere, De Leon said to just be prepared for anything.



“Winter weather conditions make driving more complicated but slowing down, keeping your vehicle properly maintained to handle the conditions, and some basic risk management considerations will help you avoid a winter car accident,” De Leon said.



See more about being prepared for winter driving by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/460504/remember-safe-driving-practices-more-during-winter. Also see more about winter safety by visiting the Army Combat Readiness Center’s website at https://safety.army.mil.



And also visit https://www.ready.gov to learn about building home and vehicle winter safety kits.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”