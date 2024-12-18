A Sailor Realizes His Dream of Becoming a United States Naval Officer in the Medical Service Corps (MSC)

Hospital Corpsman First Class (HM1) Cameron Arthur Galindo, native of Caldwell, Idado and graduate of Caldwell Senior High School, has honorably served in the United States Navy for 11 years. His career has included assignments at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Pensacola, USNMRTC Charleston, and currently at USNMRTC Sigonella as a Laboratory Technician. Despite the many demands of military service, he pursued academia in tandem with his full-time naval career. He graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) with a Bachelor in Health Sciences degree and obtained his American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) lab certification for Medical Laboratory Scientist. This year, he was selected for the Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program (MSC-IPP). Approximately one percent of the American population serve in the United States military and within the United States Navy, roughly 16 percent of all service members are commissioned officers. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Galindo exemplifies the potential that the United States Navy fosters in its personnel. Reflecting on his journey, HM1 stated, "Growing up in a smaller, rural town like Caldwell, taught me that you can accomplish a lot with determination and hard work. Additionally, I learned not to be afraid to seek help from those who are more experienced. Those lessons have translated well into my military career."



The commissioning program that HM1 Galindo has been selected for is one of the most competitive commissioning pathways in the United States Navy. The MSC-IPP opens annually and selects only about 13 percent of its total applicants. This program is available to all service members serving in Active Duty or Full-Time Support status within the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps, specifically for those in the ranks of E-5 to E-9. Sailors of HM1 Galindo’s caliber are a rare find and he is undoubtedly among the best and brightest. "I wanted to have a meaningful career that would provide a stable life for my family while also helping me achieve my academic goals," said HM1 Galindo. He is a humble servant and a quiet professional, citing his family as his most significant accomplishment. His wife, Jessica, and their children, Zoey and Emmet, have been steadfast supporters throughout his journey. He credits them as his motivation to strive for excellence in all his endeavors.



Lt. Julius C. Wiseman III, MSC, USN mentored HM1 Galindo through the application process and stated, "The United States Navy takes good men and women and makes them great. It was an absolute pleasure to assist HM1 with the assembly of his application. I believe the Navy got this one right. I look forward to serving alongside him in the Medical Service Corps and welcoming him into the Wardroom." The United States Navy provides numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth. United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella and its Commanding Officer, Capt. TaRail A.Vernon, are dedicated to ensuring that its sailors have every opportunity to reach their highest potential, continually encouraging them to "get caught striving for excellence!"



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Galino’s story submitted by - Dr. Julius C. Wiseman III, DBA, MBA, MPS

Lieutenant, Medical Service Corps, United States Navy

Command Medical Service Inservice Procurement Programs Officer

United States Navy Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella, Public Affairs Team

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:17 Story ID: 488355 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: CALDWELL, IDAHO, US Web Views: 99 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sailor Realizes His Dream of Becoming a United States Naval Officer in the Medical Service Corps (MSC), by LCDR Brandi Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.