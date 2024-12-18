Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program

Photo By Bernard Little | Rabbi Randy Brown of Walter Reed’s Department of Pastoral Care and U.S. Navy CAPT...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Rabbi Randy Brown of Walter Reed’s Department of Pastoral Care and U.S. Navy CAPT (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Walter Reed director, lead an educational program, explaining the origins and purpose of Hanukkah and some of its traditions at the medical center on Dec. 19. see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed hosted a Hanukkah educational program for patients, staff, and visitors on Dec. 19 in the lobby of medical center’s America Building.



Rabbi Randy Brown of Walter Reed’s Department of Pastoral Care and U.S. Navy CAPT (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Walter Reed director, led the program, explaining the origins and purpose of Hanukkah and some of its traditions. They explained that Hanukkah is observed in remembrance of the Jewish people’s struggle for freedom.



Austin said this was her second year attending Walter Reed's Hanukkah educational program, and she has learned something new with each event. "Last year we learned about the dreidel and sang songs, and this year I learned the word Hanukkah means 'dedication,' and is a celebration of the rededication of the Holy Temple [the Second Temple] in Jerusalem [in the second century BCE]."



Austin also explained the significance of the use of oil, preferably olive oil, in the observance and the preparation of foods during Hanukkah. The oil used is symbolic of the small quantity of oil used to light the Temple's menorah, which was thought would only last for one day, but miraculously burned for eight days.



"It's important we come together as a group to share hope, light, dedication, and fellowship," Austin added.



Brown echoed those sentiments and explained that Hanukkah is also known as the “Festival of Lights.” He added that it commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Greek Empire.



When the Maccabees reclaimed the temple, there was only enough oil for the menorah in the sanctuary to last one day. However, the oil lasted eight days, according to Jewish tradition.



"[This year], Hanukkah begins sundown on Dec. 25, and you're only supposed to begin lighting the menorah then, but for educational purposes, we will light the entire menorah today," said Brown. He explained that on each night of the observance, a candle is lit until all eight candles are illuminated on the final night of the observance.



Other traditions include singing Hanukkah songs, playing the game of dreidel, and eating oil-based foods, such as latkes and sufganiyot (similar to jelly donuts), Brown explained. He added that on each side of the four-sided dreidel, or spinning top, is a letter of the Hebrew alphabet: נ‎ (nun), ג‎ (gimel), ה‎ (hei), ש‎ (shin). He explained that a variation of winning the game is whoever’s top spins the longest, with the winner earning chocolate coins or other prizes.