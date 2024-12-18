WRAIR-Africa signs MOU with Narok County, Kenya, Government to Improve HIV Response

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-Africa (WRAIR-Africa), led by Director-Africa Col. Shannon Lacy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Narok County Government to advance research and response to HIV within the county.



The MOU presents three response pillars whereby the host government will take lead in the HIV response, shifting funds resourcing from being heavily donor funded to domestic ownership therefore improving access to Health Products and Technology (HPT) and response, and lastly the integration of HIV program to the comprehensive healthcare system through the Universal Health Care framework.



The Governor, Hon. Patrick Ole Ntutu highlighted the progress made by the county in curbing the spread of HIV while at the same time acknowledging the support from PEPFAR funded WRAIR program for the past 20 years.



"We have reduced the country's prevalence rate from 5.6% to 1.8% in 2024 which is better than the national government's 3.8%." Hon Ole Ntutu stated. "We will reduce this below 1% by 2027," he added.



The Governor further pointed out that it is through incorporating the community and partners that they have reached this milestone. He further briefed on the county plans to reduce mother to child transmission (MTCT) rates, which is one of the leading HIV transmission avenues.



Col. Lacy, WRAIR- Africa Director, acknowledged the importance of the MoU since it will provide guidance for HIV response going forward.



"The MOU provides a framework for the future of HIV response in Narok County," outlined Col. Lacy. “This is more than a symbolic signature but a turning point in our partnership."



Col. Lacy went on to commend the dedication of health workers since they work in a unique and vast county to deliver the much-required last mile health response.



Dr. Jonah Maswai, the WRAIR Clinical Lead, highlighted on how HIV research and response has transitioned from being an emergency to it being a sustainably managed epidemic. "Success in HIV response is seeing people live long lives with the virus," Dr Maswai stated.



The approach brought out in the MOU provides a platform for agencies to work with county governments to have a sustainable way of working for epidemic control.



WRAIR-Africa works with partner research sites across sub-Saharan Africa and collaborates with host governments and communities to advance research on endemic diseases such as malaria and HIV, and to help identify and develop countermeasures for emerging infectious disease.

