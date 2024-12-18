New era commences with arrival of Poland’s F-35s at Ebbing ANGB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Story by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first pair of F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft arrived at Fort Smith’s Ebbing Air National Guard Base earlier today.

    The two arriving aircraft belong to Poland and will be used to train Polish fighter pilots to employ the newest generation aircraft.

    “The arrival of Poland’s first F-35s is a significant milestone for our state, the nation, and our allies who will train on this fifth-generation fighter at Ebbing Air National Guard Base,” said Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “I’m extremely proud of the whole team in the 188th Wing, and the staffs at Razorback Range and Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center for the planning and work that has resulted in the sound of freedom returning to the River Valley today. They’ve partnered with the active-duty Air Force to go from concept to jets being parked on the ramp in a compressed timeframe. We are thankful for the dedicated teamwork of those in Fort Smith, Sebastian County, our entire Congressional delegation, and state elected officials who have moved mountains to make this mission possible in Arkansas.”

    The Air Force’s 85th Fighter Group, a tenant on Ebbing ANGB, will conduct the F-35 pilot training for the Foreign Military Sales program.

    A Republic of Singapore air force delegation and U.S. Air Force personnel toured select installations in March 2020. The Air Force selected Ebbing ANGB in 2023 over Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., to host the F-35 FMS pilot training mission, and a Republic of Singapore’s F-16 squadron.

    In the coming years, Ebbing ANGB will host F-35 pilots from Finland, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore.

