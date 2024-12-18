Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains Educates the Educators

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Dec. 18, 2024) - Over the past 44 years the veteran population in the U.S. has been steadily decreasing. Dropping from approximately 18% in 1980 to about 6% in 2022. Pair this with that roughly 1% of the of the population are currently serving, there is a large gap of young men and women that have readily available access to people that can inform them about life serving in the U.S. Military.



At Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains they took this as a call to action, or rather, a unique opportunity to utilize some strategic thinking and Navy programs that has allowed them to bring together centers of influence to not only inform teachers, educators, and mentors, but to show them first-hand naval vessels, training facilities, and an inside look to what Sailors do everyday.



On Dec. 5, NTAG Northern Plains held its first Navy Scholarship Conference and Workshop which allowed them to welcome local educators from the state of Minn. and informed them about Navy scholarship opportunities, career fields, and various benefits and incentives.



“I believe this was a major step in the right direction in terms of putting the right information in the right hands to spread to our key stakeholders,” said Dr. John Lesley, educational specialist at NTAG Northern Plains. “It was truly an eye opening experience for some of the educators that were able to attend.”



During the conference Dr. Lesley was able to review some in-demand career fields that the Navy offers for both enlisted and officer paths. Chief Hospital Corpsman Amanda Kelly, Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps. scholarship program manager for NTAG Northern Plains, was also on-hand to explain the NROTC scholarship fields of study and the application process.



“Every year we [NTAGs] are able to award a certain amount of scholarships to high school students who want to pursue a degree and have guaranteed employment as a naval officer upon graduation from college,” said Kelly. “This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who qualifies to have their college paid for, and to set them up for success.”



In addition to the conference NTAG Northern Plains was also able to offer a Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) which allowed selected educators to travel to San Diego to tour several naval bases.



“Now is the time to reach out and build these relationships with educators at pivotal centers of influence through out our area of responsibility,” said Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, executive officer at NTAG Northern Plains. “While we [the Navy] made goal this past fiscal year, if it wasn’t for our recruiting force putting in the work day in and day out it wouldn’t have been possible. So with that in mind it is our job as leaders to put them in the best possible position to succeed.”



Throughout the year NTAGs around the U.S. participate in EOV trips allowing educators, mentors, and other leaders at centers of influence to travel to fleet concentration areas such as San Diego, or Norfolk, Virginia. From Dec. 10 through 13, seven educators from Minn. were able to go to San Diego to visit various navy bases and assets.



“Being able to participate in both the conference and the EOV, I can say this was truly a unique and awe inspiring experience,” said Grace Mobosi-Enwesi, K-12 content lead for magnet programs and STEM/STEAM fields for Minneapolis Public Schools. “We were able to see an aircraft carrier, a submarine, an amphibious assault ship, aviation squadrons, the firefighting trainer at the Damage Controlman school, the training grounds for the Navy SEALs, and cutting edge technology in use at the San Diego Naval Hospital. It really showcases an ultimate representation of what careers in STEM are and what they can be.”



While touring the various locations the educators were encouraged to strike up conversations with Sailors and ask questions about who they are, where they were from, and why they joined the Navy.



“I found it really fascinating how all of these different career fields are able to lead in their prospective fields, and how they are able to seamlessly integrate and merge into various warfare areas,” said Mobosi-Enwesi. “It really speaks volumes about the potential within all of us to be able to see and interact with these Sailors, some of which were fresh out of high school or college.”



“Sometimes its easy for us [current Sailors] to look around and not be too impressed by the magnitude of what we are able to do,” said Rittenhouse. “A lot of this also has to do with the level of training and professionalism that we are able to instill into these young men and women. At the end of the day each of us has a job to do, and we go out there and execute.”

“I just feel incredibly blessed to be able to take what I have learned and share it with our communities and stakeholders,” said Mobsi-Enwesi. “When you have the right information you can make the right decision, and knowing what I know now about the U.S. Navy, it truly can open the door for endless opportunities in someone’s future.”



“I am extremely passionate about education,” said Dr. Lesley. “So when I am able to take professional educators and put them in a position to learn something they had no idea about, and then they are able to pass that information along… thats what education is all about. Progressing people’s foundational knowledge, and engaging their critical thinking skills on all that the Navy does and is responsible for, down to an individual Sailor, is really what these types of engagements are all about.”



“Military recruiting isn’t here to force you to join, we are here to educate and inform people of the career opportunities that are available” said Rittenhouse. “No matter your race, sex, religion, or country of origin if you are interested or would like to know more about the Navy I highly encourage you to reach out.”



The EOV is designed to help recruiting commands put a ‘personal’ face on the Navy, and to foster and build relationships that are mutually beneficial for the Navy and the communities in which they serve well into the future. If you would like to learn more about the EOV trip you can reach out to Dr. Lesley at john.w.lesley2.civ@us.navy.mil.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).



For more information on the Navy please contact your local recruiting office, call our local call center at 612-305-8551, or visit navy.com.



