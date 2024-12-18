Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2024

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic is a graphic designed to

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen, 908th Wing Staff

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Erica Deramussmith, 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 2nd Lt. Dyamie Baker, 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, 25th APS

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Derrick Mickle, 908th OSS

    Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Troy Smith, 908th OSS

