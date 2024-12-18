908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2024

The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen, 908th Wing Staff
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Erica Deramussmith, 908th Operations Support Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 2nd Lt. Dyamie Baker, 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, 25th APS
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Derrick Mickle, 908th OSS
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Troy Smith, 908th OSS
