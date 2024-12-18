The Secret Ingredient in Santa's Magic: The 2nd and 8th Space Warning Squadrons

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | U.S. Space Force, Spc. 3, Bernard Wild, 2nd Space Warning Squadron, Royal Air Force,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | U.S. Space Force, Spc. 3, Bernard Wild, 2nd Space Warning Squadron, Royal Air Force, Flight Lueitenant, Adam Janney, 2nd Space Warning Squadron, U.S. Air Force, Maj. Colin Slade, 8th Space Warning Squadron, U.S. Air Force, Maj. David Suszko, 8th Space Warning Squadron, and U.S. Space Force, Spc. 4, Courtney Ogden, 2nd Space Warning Squadron, pose in front of the radomes on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., December 13, 2024. The members are a part of two Space Warning Squadrons that provide the North American Aerospace Defense Command the data necessary to provide the ‘NORAD Tracks Santa’ tradition to children and parents around the globe every Christmas Eve. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson) see less | View Image Page

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - As the snowflakes begin to fall and the holiday season is in full swing, children and families worldwide eagerly await the annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus' journey on Christmas Eve. For many, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is solely responsible for this festive activity. However, there's a secret ingredient that makes Santa's magic happen.



It all began in 1955, a year that would forever be etched in the history of Christmas traditions. A Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement, meant to promote their Santa hotline, accidentally directed children to call NORAD's operations hotline to ask about Santa's whereabouts. U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, the director of operations at NORAD at that time, decided to play along and instructed his team to give the children updates on Santa's progress throughout the night. This impromptu gesture sparked a tradition that has continued to this day, with NORAD tracking Santa's journey and sharing it with the world.



Over the years, NORAD's Santa tracking program has evolved to include a website, social media, and even a mobile app. But behind the scenes, space operators from the 2nd and 8th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley play a critical role, according to U.S. Air Force Maj. Colin Slade, 8 SWS, Operations Flight Commander, said, "We're the elves behind the scenes; we work tirelessly to ensure that Santa's sleigh is tracked with precision and care. Our team's expertise and dedication are the gifts that keep giving, making it possible for NORAD to follow Santa's journey and share it with the world."



The squadrons are responsible for operating and maintaining the Space-Based Infrared System, a network of ground antennas and satellite sensors that detects and tracks infrared events on Earth, such as missile launches and, you guessed it, Saint Nick himself. During the holiday season, the squadron's data is used to help NORAD track Santa's sleigh in real-time through the night sky as he delivers presents to children worldwide.



It takes a minimum of 18 space operators to get this information to NORAD, and that doesn't include the Space Force cyber, intelligence, and civilian personnel that keep the system operational. "In addition to 8 SWS," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Dave Suszko, 8 SWS, Operations Support Flight Commander," 2 SWS is supported by allied mission partners from Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Two other units are also involved; the 11th Space Warning Squadron and their classic reserve unit, the 4th Space Warning Squadron."



Tracking the sleigh was initially done using ground-based radar until 2011, when the 39.4 billion-dollar SBIRS took over. This transition marked a significant advancement in the Santa tracking program, as the SBIRS system, with its advanced satellite sensors and ground antennas, provides more accurate and comprehensive tracking of Santa's journey for the entire planet.



"Our sensors on board the SBIRS satellites are like a team of highly trained reindeer, easily sniffing out Santa's location and trajectory," Slade explained. "This data is then used to update the Santa tracking website and app, allowing children and families to follow Santa's journey in real-time and feel like they're part of the magic."



As the big night approaches, 2 and 8 SWS stand ready, fueled by hot cocoa and holiday cheer, to ensure that NORAD has the critical data it needs to track Santa's journey. Slade stated, "It's a fun and rewarding experience for our team to be a part of this tradition. We're proud to play a role in making Christmas morning a little bit brighter for children everywhere, and we take pride in knowing that our work is helping to make the impossible possible."



So, as you follow Santa's route on Christmas Eve, remember the unsung heroes of 2 SWS, 8 SWS, and the SBIRS Enterprise. They help NORAD keep an eye on the sky and ensure that Santa's sleigh is always on schedule. Suszko noted, "We're honored to be a part of this special tradition, and we can't wait for all the children to wake up Christmas morning to find that Santa has arrived."