U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, Economic Formulation Section Chief reflects on 21 years of service

Photo By Elizabeth Concepcion | David Handwerk receives the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Concepcion | David Handwerk receives the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal at his retirement ceremony on December 19, 2024 in recognition for his hard work and dedication to the Chicago District. see less | View Image Page

After 21 years of service, David Handwerk has retired as the Chief of the Economic Formulation Section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Handwerk began working for the Chicago District in 1984, left for the private sector in 2000, and returned in 2019 to continue his distinguished career.



Originally from New York and a graduate of the University of Buffalo, Handwerk’s journey with the Chicago District began as a planner right out of graduate school. Over the years he took on various roles that saw him not only as one of the original project managers when USACE first introduced the Project Management (PM) system but also as Chief of the Civil Design section. In addition to his time with USACE, Handwerk spent nearly two decades in the private sector working with engineering consulting firms in Chicago, gaining invaluable experience in various aspects of planning, project management, business development, and construction management.



Reflecting on his time with the Chicago District, Handwerk said, “The best part of working here has always been the people. I’ve been lucky to work with some incredible people, particularly in my section now. The projects we’ve worked on have been impactful and meaningful, and that’s what kept me motivated throughout my career.”



Handwerk’s career is marked by numerous significant projects. Among his most notable accomplishments is his leadership role in managing the O’Hare, McCook, and Thornton projects, including taking the O’Hare reservoir from the planning stage all the way through construction. He also led the Des Plaines River Flood Risk Management (FRM) study as a planner, later overseeing the Levee 50 project as PM and Lead Civil. Other key projects under his belt include the Chicago Lock Control House, a highly visible, $150 million, tunnel project for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, and the Heritage Park project in Wheeling, IL, which merged floodwater storage with park redevelopment.



“I’ve had the privilege of working on such a wide range of projects throughout my career. It’s been rewarding to see them come to fruition, especially knowing the positive impact they have on the community,” Handwerk noted.



As Handwerk prepares for his next chapter, he admits there are no concrete plans for retirement yet but intends to stay in Chicago. He hinted at exploring various ideas and interests but stressed the importance of enjoying the flexibility that retirement brings.



For those still navigating their careers, he offers these parting words of advice: “Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone. Work on a variety of projects, take on different roles, and see what fits you best. Broadening your experience is the best way to find what you’re passionate about.”



Handwerk received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal at his retirement ceremony on December 19.