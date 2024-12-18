Beyond the badge: First civilian defender graduates ALS

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Whitney Motley, 42nd Security Forces Squadron police officer, recently became the first security forces civilian to graduate from Airman Leadership School on Dec. 5, 2024.



“ALS helped me understand the reasoning behind certain practices and policies, giving me a deeper foundation of Air Force knowledge," said Motley.



Coming from the Army National Guard, Motley said she initially struggled to understand the language and certain aspects of Air Force culture. ALS helped broaden her perspective by clarifying acronyms and Air Force-specific terms.



ALS is the foundational course for aspiring noncommissioned officers in the Air Force. Motley shared that the course taught her key leadership and communication skills, which will enable her to better support and lead defenders in security forces.



“I believe our civilian counterparts, regardless of occupation, benefit greatly from attending ALS alongside our other total force and allied nation students,” said Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne-Frost, 42nd Force Squadron ALS instructor. “Attending this course allows our civilians to learn more about the way our force encourages young leaders to take ownership of their roles and carry out the mission at any level, all while providing the utmost care for their subordinates.”



As the only civilian in the class, Motley navigated the unique challenges of adapting to the military environment while in ALS. Motley gained invaluable insights into leadership, diversity and the importance of understanding military culture.







“Officer Motley was an absolute joy to have in class! She has a vibrant personality that naturally draws others to her,” said Silverthorne-Frost. “She always offered honest feedback, never missed an opportunity to help those around her, and was a true asset to her class. I know she carries herself in the same way as a Department of the Air Force (DAF) officer as well.”



ALS attendance is now a pre-requisite for active-duty Defenders attending the Veteran’s Affairs Law Enforcement Academy, so sending DAF defenders to ALS satisfies both active duty and civilian training.

