NAVFAC MIDLANT Issues $40 Million Multiple-Award Construction Contract for Maintenance, Repair Projects at MCB Camp Lejeune, NC

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs,



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) issues North Carolina-based companies: T.E. Davis Construction Co. (Jacksonville, N.C.) (N40085-25-D-2516); Joyce & Associates Construction Inc. (Newport, N.C.) (N40085-25-D-2517); Olympic Enterprises Inc. (Hubert, N.C.) (N40085-25-D-2518); and Quadrant Construction Inc. (Jacksonville, N.C.) (N40085-25-D-2519), a combined $40 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for maintenance and repair projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and the surrounding area.



T.E. Davis Construction Co. will receive $47,700 at contract award for specific repairs. The remaining three awardees will receive $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award.



These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $40 million. Work is estimated to be completed by December 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 operation and maintenance (O&M, Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $62,700 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, Marine Corps.



These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 28 proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



