Get Vaccinated With TRICARE: RSV Immunizations Offer Protection for High-Risk Individuals

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Respiratory syncytial virus is a common but potentially dangerous respiratory illness. Immunizations are available to protect TRICARE beneficiaries who are considered high risk from RSV infection. These immunizations help protect older adults and newborns, who face higher risks from respiratory illness.



“RSV immunizations help prevent severe illness and hospitalization, especially among older people,” said Marcy Opstal, Senior Program Analyst, Pharmacy Benefit Integration Branch at the Defense Health Agency. “Another high-risk group is newborns. If you’re pregnant, getting immunized now will help protect your newborn during their first six months of life. This is when they’re most vulnerable to RSV.”



What is RSV?

RSV is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. RSV symptoms are like other respiratory viruses, such as the flu. RSV spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, and by touching contaminated surfaces. While most people recover from RSV within two weeks, the virus can cause serious breathing problems in certain groups. Symptoms typically include:



• Runny nose

• Coughing and sneezing

• Decrease in appetite

• Fever

• Wheezing



Who should get the immunization?

There are several different products that provide protection from RSV, including monoclonal antibodies (for children) and vaccines (for adults). TRICARE covers age-appropriate RSV immunizations for certain groups as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• All babies under 8 months old whose mothers didn’t get the RSV immunization during pregnancy

• Some children 8 to 19 months old who have a higher risk of getting very sick from RSV

• Adults aged 60–74, who are at increased risk for severe RSV

• Adults 75 and older

• Pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy



What to expect when getting the vaccine

If you’re an older adult, getting the vaccine is simple. You'll need just one dose. You can receive it at the same time as other vaccines. There’s no need to get a new shot every year.



Some people may experience:



• Mild pain or redness at the injection site

• Temporary fatigue

• Headache

• Mild muscle aches

• Where to get your shot



TRICARE covers doses of vaccines and immunizations in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, TRICARE covers the shots at no cost to you, as long as you:

• Go to a military hospital or clinic.

• Go to a TRICARE retail network pharmacy. Make sure the person who gives you the vaccine is a pharmacist. If another type of provider gives you a vaccine at a retail pharmacy, you may have out-of-pocket costs.

• See a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. However, if you get other services at the same time, you may have to pay copayments or cost-shares for the office visit or for other services received during. These costs vary based on your TRICARE health plan.



If you live overseas, you can get your immunizations at military hospitals or clinics or TRICARE-authorized civilian providers.



Before getting your RSV shot, call ahead to check if the vaccine is available and if you need an appointment.



Take action

Contact your TRICARE provider to schedule your RSV vaccine. The shot is especially important if you:



• Are pregnant

• Are 75 or older

• Have chronic health conditions, such as:

• Chronic liver disease

• Chronic cardiovascular disease

• Severe obesity

• Live in a nursing home

• Are a child with increased risk for RSV, such as

• Premature babies

• Children with chronic lung disease

• Children with weak immune systems

• Children with severe cystic fibrosis

• American Indian and Alaska Native children



Protection beyond RSV

Remember to protect yourself against other respiratory illness, too. You can now get your annual flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine when you get your RSV shot.



Keep in mind that the flu isn't just a bad cold. It can make you very sick and even put you in the hospital. For some people, like older adults and pregnant people, the flu can be even more dangerous. Getting vaccinated can help prevent serious illness.



The COVID-19 vaccine has been updated for this season to target the most recent virus strains. The new vaccine offers improved protection against current variants. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get this new shot, even if they’ve received COVID-19 shots before. It's especially important for:



• People 65 and older

• Pregnant people

• People with health problems like heart disease or asthma

• People with weak immune systems

• Protect yourself from RSV, flu, and COVID-19 with your TRICARE pharmacy benefit.



Remember: Prevention is your best defense against RSV and other viruses or infections. Getting immunized can help you stay healthy and avoid serious complications from this common respiratory virus. For more information about RSV immunizations and other vaccines, you can talk to your provider or visit TRICARE Immunizations.



