Why I Serve – “For God and Country” – Retiring Picatinny Chaplain reflects on finding purpose

“Why I Serve” is a series of feature articles highlighting the reasons why civilian and military personnel serve in various roles to support to the Picatinny Arsenal community.



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Originally from South Korea, Lt. Col. Simon Chang came alone to the U.S. to study biochemistry, but not before serving three years in the Republic of Korea Army, as is required by law for all able-bodied South Korean males.



While studying at University of Scranton, he would marry his wife from the home church in Korea and found his calling to ministry. Chang eventually pursued their dreams of becoming American citizens and establishing their lives in the states. Now, 22 years later, the U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Chaplain will retire, hanging up his uniform for the last time, taking time to reflect on his career and the patriotic values that his family commits to.



The Korean War had ended when Chang was born in 1964, but the legacy of the battle between the North and South was still intact. His father had served alongside U.S. servicemembers engaged in battle against the North and American missionaries in Korea. The younger Chang lived a life marked by respect and admiration towards the American people and culture.



Chang was 38 years old when he began serving in the U.S. Army, twice the age of many of his peers.



“I was in civilian ministry before joining the U.S. military,” Chang said. “At that time, I had finalized my naturalization. Next to Serving God, I think that serving the country is the most precious thing to contribute to my new country and her people.



“On the other hand, as I grew up in South Korea, I had always appreciated the American contributions in protecting democracy and freedom,” Chang added. “It was so natural to me to join in the military once I became a citizen of the United States. I wanted to contribute something to my new country and for other citizens and future generations. Coincidentally, the Motto for Chaplaincy is ‘For God and Country.’”



Chang said that while he wanted to show his gratitude to the United States to some degree by serving, he never imagined that he would remain in uniform as long as he did.



It was during one of his two deployments to Iraq, where Chang was able to really make sense of the connection between the role of a U.S. Army chaplain and the warfighters on the frontlines.



Chang remembers growing tired of seeing the casualties of war. He was considering leaving the service to search for a new life when a moment of clarity came over him.



Feeling uncertain about his purpose and role, Chang said that one day a Soldier randomly approached him in the field, sharing how the Chaplain’s visits to the men and women going out on patrol made them feel more comfortable about what they needed to do. The Soldier, a combat medic, told Chang the troops not only enjoyed his sermons, but that they looked forward to them. They gave Soldiers moments of peace and helped them act calmly during battle.



“It put things in perspective for me,” Chang reflected. “I may not be doing great things, fighting the war, but if I can help Soldiers so that they can focus on their mission, I will be there, always.”



Looking back on the pivotal moment of his more than 20-year career, Chang observed that his first deployment was the most meaningful.



“I was proud of my Soldiers. They are 18, 19, 20-years old and they are going out and patrolling the streets of Baghdad every single day,” Chang said. “What happened yesterday didn’t matter, every day was a new day with new risks and challenges, and it was an honor and a privilege to serve with them.”



After two deployments to Iraq, and service both in the active and reserve components, Chang will retire from service in July with the intent of returning to civilian ministry.



His three sons will continue the Chang family’s military legacy. One of his sons is serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy, and two others are in service academies with aspirations of later becoming Army and Navy officers.



As an Asian-American, Chang is proud of his heritage. It has defined him and why he serves. During the month of May, the U.S. Army commemorates and celebrates the contributions of Asian and Pacific Islanders to the nation and our Army as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained, and will continue to gain, through a high-quality diverse all-volunteer force. The Chang family is just one of many families that have taken to heart the oath of service.



“I see many Asian youth are struggling with their identity as Asian-Americans as they grow up here (in the U.S.). Many of them grew up in small ethnic community, and their view and experiences are limited,” Chang said.



“They need to see and experience the bigger things outside of their own community. The military is the perfect and most safe place to learn and experience the bigger world than their own culture and communities.



“They will no longer feel a part of member of the small ethnic community, but the bigger community called ‘the United States of America’. Most of all, they will be proud of themselves and their contributions to the country as Asian-Americans. I strongly recommend Asian youths or newly immigrated citizens to join in the military for short or long term.”



