Army CID Joins Law Enforcement Partners for Crime Prevention Efforts During Army-Navy Weekend

Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division partnered with the Drug...... read more read more Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for its annual Community Policing and Awareness campaign to help ensure the safety and well-being of attendees in the Washington, DC area for the 125th Army-Navy Game on December 14, 2024. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for its annual Community Policing and Awareness campaign to help ensure the safety and well-being of attendees in the Washington, DC area for the 125th Army-Navy Game on December 14, 2024.



During Army-Navy game weekend, Army CID conducted joint proactive patrols and interacted with military personnel to raise awareness about local criminal threats.



“Partnerships are a force multiplier for CID in preventing and mitigating criminal activity while also helping to maintain the Army’s operational readiness and personnel safety,” said Division Chief, Harry J. Giknavorian, of Army CID’s Investigations and Operations Directorate. “CID and its partners patrolled the Washington, D.C. area engaging U.S. Military Academy cadets, military personnel, families, and alumni alerting them to potential dangers and practical crime prevention measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable Army-Navy Game experience.”



CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities. Army CID encourages individuals to Submit a Tip and anonymously report crime or suspicious activity via CID.army.mil/tips