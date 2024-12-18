Why I Serve – PRIDE in putting on the uniform

“Why I Serve” is a series of feature articles highlighting the reasons why civilian and military personnel serve in various roles to support to the Picatinny Arsenal community.



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Today you can serve in the U.S. Army regardless of background, heritage, or sexual orientation. The Armed Forces are comprised of a melting pot of different ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations and genders, all working together toward a common goal, protecting our country.



Despite challenges lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer plus (LGBTQ+) Army Soldiers and Civilians have faced, their commitment to service has made our military stronger and the made our nation safer.



In 1993, the Department of Defense Directive 1304.26, commonly known as Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, or DADT, was written into law. The directive was a compromise measure that barred LGBTQ-identifying persons from military service, but also prohibited military personnel from discriminating against, or harassing, closeted gay and lesbian troops.



President Barrack Obama signed the repeal into law on December 22, 2010, and then full implementation of the repeal occurred on September 20, 2011.



On Aug. 10, 2012, Brig. Gen. Tammy Smith became the U.S. military's first openly gay flag officer, setting the example of living authentically while also being a beacon of visibility to other Soldiers and their families.



In 2015, the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act allowed all Americans, including service members, to marry their same-sex partners in all 50 states.



These changes have afforded one Picatinny Arsenal Soldier the ability, as well as thousands who serve globally, to wear the uniform with honor and pride.



Maj. Faith Mueller, originally from Greensboro, N.C., has been serving in the Army for more than 12 years and is currently working as Assistant Product Manager in Small Caliber Ammunition within the Project Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems for the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition. She came into the acquisition field a year ago after serving more than a decade as a chemical officer.



She was just a young girl, a Brownie in the Girl Scouts, when she realized her dream of faithfully serving her country. Years later she would be offered a full scholarship to Virginia Tech Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), a college elective that develops leadership skills in our students as they prepare for service as a U.S. Army Officer. The program was selected in 2023 by the Department of Defense as the #1 of 273 Army ROTC programs nationwide.



Mueller deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and like many of her peers, has spent extensive time away from her family and loved ones.



“I serve because there is no better feeling than putting on that uniform and making an impact across the force, the sons and daughters, and strength of the U.S. Army,” Mueller said. “Serving is bigger than me and gives me great pride to put on the uniform each day.”



Servicemembers often must navigate unique challenges to uphold their obligations to their service contract, which can make family life a challenge.



On top of daily missions, deployments and drills, most troops are often required to do a permanent change of duty station move every two to four years. Moving can be a challenge, and added stressors can make the relocation even more challenging. Luckily for Mueller, she has a support system that helps her shoulder the weight.



“My parents were very supportive, even assisting in moving me several times,” she said. “For my spouse and child, they are best support system I could of have asked for. From constantly moving every few years, temporary duty assignments and trips, and high stress jobs, I could not do it without them.”



Mueller and her partner Trisha have a two-year-old daughter named Charlee and have plans to add another little one to the family soon.



“My spouse comes from an Air Force family, so she was familiar with the environment,” Mueller said.



“I have missed several milestones over the past two years,” she said. “Luckily, my spouse makes me feel like I am there even when I am not. Granted there are Servicemembers deploying still, of which I am thankful of the quick trips for now.”



Despite also working part time at one of the child development centers on Picatinny, Trisha pulls it all together for the family, something Mueller does not take for granted.



“Trisha continues to support me daily, from being my rock, to my laughter, and always ensuring I am grounded. At the end of each day, it is nice to come and decompress and reset for the next set of challenges. We both sometimes struggle to turn off the work modes, but we quickly catch each other and recenter. The most difficult thing thus far has been with the more recent travel assignments I have done,” Mueller said. “Charlee is at the age of noticing when I am gone and her mood changes. She has started to ask for me or wonder why I am on the FaceTime call and not sitting next to her at the table for dinner.



“But, understanding the strength of my spouse has provided not only stability for my daughter and her development, but also as my biggest cheerleader which constantly gives me the bigger picture and impact going forward.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 11:07 Story ID: 488080 Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve – PRIDE in putting on the uniform, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.