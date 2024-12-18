Army CID Crime Lab Examiners Provide Forensics Analysis Training for Military Legal Professionals

Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division members have provided...... read more read more Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division members have provided specialized courtroom training on forensic analysis throughout the year for hundreds of military lawyers and legal professionals. U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL) DNA examiners presented at the Army’s Basic Trial Advocacy Course. (Army CID Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FOREST PARK, Ga. – Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division members have provided specialized courtroom training on forensic analysis throughout the year for hundreds of military lawyers and legal professionals.



The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL) training sessions for military lawyers and support staff are designed to provide a better understanding of forensic reports and provide practical experience for using forensic expert witnesses at trial. USACIL participated in nearly a dozen courses in 2024 – both virtually and in-person – resulting in the training of approximately 540 Trial or Defense Counselors and their investigators.



USACIL DNA examiners provided training at the Army’s Basic Trial Advocacy Course for 40 students in December and joined the Naval Justice School's Military Justice Orientation Course for guided instruction on DNA Analysis and testimony with 20 Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard counselors in November.



“It’s very dynamic with our examiners often participating in mock trials and providing training tailored for military legal professionals on forensic science,” said USACIL Executive Assistant Director Debra E. Glidewell. “We’re continuing to strengthen partnerships and shared understanding as we offer unparalleled support through our full-service forensic laboratory.”



USACIL hosted Army Trial and Defense Council representatives each quarter in 2024 to demonstrate the laboratory’s capabilities and processes, while training the legal teams on how to understand forensic reports and prepare for expert testimony in court.



USACIL, located at the Gillem Enclave outside of Atlanta, GA, is the only full-service forensic laboratory providing criminal investigative forensic support to the entire Department of Defense. USACIL offers more than 20 forensic science services ranging from DNA testing to latent print and trace testing.



CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.