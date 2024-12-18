Troop Support Leadership Forum returns onsite, focuses on team building

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Leadership Forum was held July 31 and Aug. 1, in Philadelphia. The purpose of this training was to empower leadership by understanding what tools can make their teams stronger, more resilient and increase productivity.



“This is our first Leaders Forum since February 2020 and the first in-person [event] since before the pandemic,” DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis Maddox said in his opening remarks. “In order for us to be a better organization, we have to be better leaders.”



Approximately 140 leaders from the DLA Troop Support’s four supply chains and support offices were in attendance.



Maddox also said the initial goal of this Leader’s Forum was to focus on team building through effective leadership development to “reinvigorate you as a leader, even when [things change at the last minute].”



Dr. J. Bruce Stewart, formerly the Deputy Director Training, Compliance, and Strategic Initiatives in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the Office of Personnel Management, conducted a series of interactive trainings that included a mix of lecture, group activities and multi-media tools meant to empower DLA Troop Support leadership and enhance their skills on inclusion, managing change, psychological safety, and resiliency.



Stewart explained the purpose of the training was to provide the skills and approach to build a robust organization.



“Your job as a leader is to gain perspective of your team,” Stewart said. “Being an inclusive leader as a strategy is the key to getting the best out of your team and yourself. It’s about you as leaders making connections [with colleagues]."



It is all about open communication, he added.



“When we speak to each other, we realize we are more alike than different,” he continued. “It’s our differences that bring us together, making a team that much stronger.”



Participants voiced an appreciation for the training and the encouragement to excel.



“The leadership forum was very focused, insightful, and relevant,” said Parris Sandlin, Medical’s Manufacturer, Integrated Supply Team supervisor. “It provided tools that can be used to lead a dynamic and everchanging workforce. [The speaker] was knowledgeable and kept the audience involved. I look forward to future leadership forums that will continue to push us to get the best out of our team members.”



The forum also focused on the tools to develop stronger interpersonal relationships to energize a team, resulting in increased team resilience and productivity.



“The goal at Troop Support has always been fostering a team culture based on two-way communication and ensuring inclusivity; but at the Leaders Forum Dr. Stewart challenged our managers and supervisors to focus on improving the power dynamics within our teams,” said Yvonne Poplawski, Medical’s Collective/Whole of Government Division chief.



“Not only will this help increase our productivity but shall also ensure we continue to build strong relationships moving forward here at DLA,” Poplawski continued. “Enhanced power dynamics produce the space for the social capital so essential to maintaining success.”



These trainings are essential to maintaining the culture of collaboration at Troop Support, said Deputy Commander Kishayra Lambert.



“Working so closely with colleagues through each guided exercise helped us sharpen the tools in our proverbial supervisory toolbox,” Lambert said. “Troop Support’s impressive workforce deserves consistent leadership development focused on our people.”



“Sharpening these tools regularly to recognize strength in our diversity and importance of interpersonal relationships is essential to our collective mission in support of the warfighter.”



Similar leadership development forums focusing on workforce development are currently being planned to.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 Story ID: 488017 This work, Troop Support Leadership Forum returns onsite, focuses on team building, by Alison Welski